These 4 natural masks to help reduce facial pores





Kitakini.news Large, open pores on the face not only reduce the appearance, but also make it difficult to apply makeup as foundation and concealer seep into these pores. You could say that shrinking pores is one of the most difficult facial treatments. Especially for someone who tends to have oily skin. Generally, they have fairly large pores. If you are one of them, you can try the following natural face masks to help reduce pores. Natural mask to shrink pores You don't always need to be treated at the clinic, you can regularly try natural facials to shrink pores. Launch HellodocHere are 4 natural masks to shrink facial pores: 1. Honey and Lemon Mask Honey is a natural humectant that helps retain moisture in the skin. This natural ingredient also has antimicrobial properties. Meanwhile, lemon juice has astringent properties that help shrink pores. To make this mask, prepare a tablespoon of honey, half a tablespoon of lemon juice and a pinch of sugar. Mix the above ingredients, then apply on the face, gently massaging the face. Gently massage in an upward circular motion. Leave on for 5 minutes then rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water. Dry your face with a towel, pressing lightly. You can use this mask regularly 2-3 times a week. 2. Green tea mask Green tea contains tannins which act as antioxidants and eliminate toxins and prevent skin irritation. The benefits of this mask help reduce large pores on your face. Egg whites also help tighten skin and tighten pores. How to make a mask: Prepare a teaspoon of green tea powder, 2-3 tablespoons of water, 1 egg white and 2 teaspoons of flour. Add water to green tea powder and leave this mixture for 4-5 minutes. Next, mix the egg whites with the flour and add it to the green tea mixture. Apply the mask to your face and neck and let it dry for 15 minutes. After drying, rinse with lukewarm water or clear water and gently dry your face with a towel. Do it once or twice a week on a regular basis. 3. Yogurt Masker Yogurt not only moisturizes but also firms the skin. This mask can help shrink pores if used regularly. The gram flour mixture will help open clogged pores and tighten your skin. The ingredients you need to prepare to make this mask include 2 tablespoons of plain yogurt and 1 tablespoon of gram flour. Apply the mask evenly on the face. After drying (about 15-20 minutes), rinse with cold water. Apply this treatment twice a week. 4. Egg mask Egg white can tighten pores and give skin an instant glow. It also helps dry up pimples and rejuvenates the skin by rebuilding skin cells. Prepare 1 egg white and 1 tablespoon of cucumber puree. Apply to face and neck and leave on for 15 minutes. You can use it twice a week on a regular basis. It is a natural mask that you can try to shrink facial pores.

