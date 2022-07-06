TikTok denies reports of compromised US citizen data – Tech Observer

In a letter to nine Republican senators, the ICT Tac The CEO said that they know that we are among the most vetted platforms from a security perspective and that we aim to remove any doubts about the security of US user data.

We were not asked for such data from the CCP (Chinese Community Party). We have not provided US user data to the CCP, nor would we if asked, Chew said.

The letter was written after BuzzFeed News reported that China-based employees of internet giant ByteDance repeatedly accessed data on US TikTok users. According to the report, citing leaked audio from over 80 internal TikToks (owned by ByteDance), engineers in China had access to US data between September 2021 and January 2022.

TikTok has an initiative called Texas Project which was to restrict access to data being created in coordination with the US government. The overall goal of “Project Texas” is to help build trust with users and key stakeholders by improving our systems and controls, but it’s also about making substantial progress toward agreement compliance. with the U.S. government that will fully protect user data and U.S. national security interests, Chew said in his letter.

TikTok said it now stores 100% of US user data by default in the Oracle cloud environment. We work with Oracle on new advanced data security controls that we hope to finalize in the near future, the CEO said.

In 2020, then-US President Donald Trump threatened to ban TikTok over privacy and data security concerns that the Chinese government might use ByteDance to collect personal information about US users.

Collecting TikToks data threatens to give the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information, Trump wrote in an executive order. Last year, US President Joe Biden revoked the executive order.