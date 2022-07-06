Politics
TikTok denies reports of compromised US citizen data – Tech Observer
In a letter to nine Republican senators, the ICT Tac The CEO said that they know that we are among the most vetted platforms from a security perspective and that we aim to remove any doubts about the security of US user data.
We were not asked for such data from the CCP (Chinese Community Party). We have not provided US user data to the CCP, nor would we if asked, Chew said.
The letter was written after BuzzFeed News reported that China-based employees of internet giant ByteDance repeatedly accessed data on US TikTok users. According to the report, citing leaked audio from over 80 internal TikToks (owned by ByteDance), engineers in China had access to US data between September 2021 and January 2022.
TikTok has an initiative called Texas Project which was to restrict access to data being created in coordination with the US government. The overall goal of “Project Texas” is to help build trust with users and key stakeholders by improving our systems and controls, but it’s also about making substantial progress toward agreement compliance. with the U.S. government that will fully protect user data and U.S. national security interests, Chew said in his letter.
TikTok said it now stores 100% of US user data by default in the Oracle cloud environment. We work with Oracle on new advanced data security controls that we hope to finalize in the near future, the CEO said.
In 2020, then-US President Donald Trump threatened to ban TikTok over privacy and data security concerns that the Chinese government might use ByteDance to collect personal information about US users.
Collecting TikToks data threatens to give the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information, Trump wrote in an executive order. Last year, US President Joe Biden revoked the executive order.
Sources
2/ https://techobserver.in/2022/07/04/tiktok-denies-us-citizen-data-compromise-reports/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Terps shine in the pool Play area of the Women’s Lacrosse World Championship July 6, 2022
- Amir Khilafatul Muslimin Bandar Lampung arrested July 6, 2022
- Rand McNally launches a new ELD July 6, 2022
- Disney+ could hit $1.8 billion in ad revenue by 2025, Netflix could hit $1.2 billion, analysts estimate July 6, 2022
- put the fourth on the cards for more Australians July 6, 2022