Sri Lanka expects better fuel availability with further deliveries arriving this month





The Sri Lankan government said on Sunday it expects fuel availability in the country to increase within a week as four shipments of fuel, including three shipments of diesel, are expected to arrive this month.

At a press conference, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara said diesel shipments would arrive in Sri Lanka on July 8-9, July 11-14 and a third shipment from July 15 to 17. He said the gasoline shipments would reach Sri Lanka on July 22-23.

Meanwhile, due to the current fuel shortage, the Ministry of Education has declared next week, July 4-8, a vacation week for all state-recognized public and private schools.

The parliamentary session was also shortened to three days instead of the usual four days.

Last week, state-owned fuel company Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) stopped distributing fuel for private vehicles, with refills limited to essential services.

Run by Indian Oil Company, Lanka IOC caters to individual customers on a limited basis, resulting in miles of queues near over 200 LIOC service stations.

Wijesekara said the government has made arrangements to purchase fuel from the LIOC storage facility in the eastern district of Trincomalee.

“We paid $11 million to the LIOC on June 30 for a gasoline delivery that was supposed to arrive on July 22,” Wijesekara said, adding that on July 8 another $19.95 million had been paid to the LIOC, the LIOC would be paid, with the remaining balance also using the Indian Line of Credit (ILC) to settle the payments.

On Monday, the Sri Lankan government announced that from midnight until July 10, only essential services would operate and all other operations would be temporarily suspended due to a shortage in the country’s fuel supply for 22 million people.

Sri Lanka’s unprecedented economic crisis, caused by a shortage of foreign exchange, has caused a serious crisis in the energy sector.

Fuel shortages created queues at retailers and pumps ran out as India’s $700 million line of credit expired.

The Sri Lankan government is exploring ways to buy oil at a discount from Russia as the island nation desperately seeks to replenish its dwindling fuel supply amid an unprecedented economic crisis due to a crippling shortage of reserves change.

Sri Lankan Energy and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera visited Qatar last week to negotiate a long-term fuel deal with the Gulf state.

IOC Lanka has expanded its distribution network by continuing to supply fuel when most CPC pumps run dry.

The near-bankrupt country, with an acute currency crisis causing its external debt to default, announced in April that it would cancel nearly $7 billion in external debt maturing this year by about $25 billion. .

Sri Lanka’s total external debt stands at $51 billion.

Sri Lanka continues to languish in long queues for fuel and cooking gas as the government cannot find dollars to finance imports of fuel and other basic necessities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manadopedia.com/sri-lanka-mengharapkan-ketersediaan-bahan-bakar-yang-lebih-baik-dengan-pengiriman-lebih-lanjut-tiba-bulan-ini/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos