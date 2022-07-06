An armed attack with mills and wounds took place Monday during a July 4 parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. The parade was interrupted about 10 minutes after it started, causing hundreds of people to flee.

The assailant at the July 4 parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park appears to have fired into the crowd from rooftops, local officials said, adding he remains at large but there is no indication he was barricaded and taken hostage. Reuters.

According to some local officials, the toll of the armed attack has risen to six dead and 24 years, writes Agerpres.

Five people were killed and at least 16 hospitalized at gunpoint during a July 4 parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, local officials said.

The Municipality of Highland Park announced on its website that five people had died and 16 had been taken to hospital.