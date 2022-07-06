The trial of the kidnapped Chinese billionaire is underway





More than five years after a mysterious disappearance from a hotel room in Hong Kong, the trial against Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua opened on Monday. according The New York Times these are illegal transactions with public officials. can be imprisoned Part of the secrecy surrounding Xiao’s case may be related to the sensitivity of the information he may hold: Xiao Jianhua was well placed to know the secret wealth of senior Chinese officials. Under Chinese criminal law, such offenses carry penalties ranging from three to more than ten years, but can also lead to the death penalty. Such a scenario occurred in 2013 when a woman “cheated investors” out of more than 570 million yuan, equivalent to 800 million Norwegian kroner, according to Bloomberg. According to the New York Times, the businessman has already facilitated agreements with the elder sister of the country’s current leader, Xi Jinping. Xiao has been missing since early 2017, when he was abducted from his hotel room at the Four Seasons in Hong Kong. And Xiao was not the only financial giant that was targeted by the government as part of Xi’s campaign against corruption. Others include oil tycoon Ye Jianming and insurance giant Wu Xiaohui. Companies seized In mid-2020, Chinese regulators took control of nine financial companies affiliated with Xiao, including Huaxia Life Insurance Co., Tianan Life Insurance Co., Tianan Property Insurance Co. and New Times Trust Co. China’s securities regulator accused Xiao’s companies of providing misleading information about their shareholders. In July 2021, the supervisory authority extended the seizure of the nine companies by one year “to limit the financial risk”. Chinese authorities have not released details of the allegations against the financier. The Canadian Embassy in Beijing said in an email that it was aware of Monday’s trial and was following the case closely. built empire Xiao Jianhua hails from a poor peasant village in eastern China and was quickly identified as a prodigy. At the age of 14, he entered the prestigious Peking University in Beijing and later became president of the university’s official student association. When several of his classmates took part in pro-democracy protests in 1989, Xiao remained loyal to the government. Later, he helped secure funding from the state-funded university for some of his early ventures. Over time, he built an empire under the company Tomorrow Group with assets in state-dominated industries such as banking, insurance, coal, cement, real estate and rare minerals. The empire was worth over $5.5 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finansavisen.no/nyheter/politikk/2022/07/04/7894236/rettsak-mot-bortfort-kinesisk-milliardaer-er-i-gang%3Finternal_source%3Dsistenytt

