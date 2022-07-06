



1,966 police members join Bhayangkara’s 76th birthday ceremony at Akpol After a series of ceremonies, it continued with the 76th Bhayangkara Day Festival at Taruna Bhayangkara Stadium, Akpol. Monday 04 July 2022 | 15:43 WIB – Variety

Author: St. Publisher: Wis KUASAKATACOM, Jakarta – The National Police has deployed 1,966 personnel to serve as troops at the National Police’s 76th Anniversary Ceremony, at Semarang Police Academy. The inspector of the ceremony was the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “The total number of people involved in the ceremony was 1,996 ceremonial soldiers divided into 6 battalions and support troops,” said the head of the public relations office of the national police’s public relations division, General de Ahmad Ramadhan brigade, in a written statement received by the Editor of KUASAKATACOM, Monday (07/04/2022). ). RELATED NEWS:

Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights Secretary General Komjen Andap attends Bhayangkara’s 76th birthday ceremony at Semarang Police Academy

The synergy between the Ministry of Law and Human Rights of Central Java and the National Police is going well, this can be seen through various activities

Jokowi says there are three heavy tasks for the police

As inspector of the 76th anniversary ceremony, Jokowi asks members of the police to be careful when working

1,966 police members join Bhayangkara’s 76th birthday ceremony at Akpol The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He said that it is estimated that the ceremony will start around 09:00 WIB. “In commemorating the 76th Bhayangkara Day 2022, the theme is ‘Competent Policemen to Support Economic Recovery and Structural Reforms to Achieve a Resilient Indonesia – A Growing Indonesia,'” he explained. After a series of ceremonies, he said, this was followed by the 76th Bhayangkara Day Festival at Taruna Bhayangkara Stadium in Akpol. This festival combines all the events of the Police Division sectors and is synergized with popular activities that illustrate that the police are part of the community and are close to the community because #PolisiAdalahKITA. “This festival is also a place to empower hundreds of MSMEs, which is one of the things proclaimed by President Ir H Joko Widodo to increase productivity for inclusive and sustainable economic transformation,” he explained. There are three feasts. The first is the Police Special Equipment Fair (Almatsu). Second, the popular market consists of 6 areas, including MSMEs, popular cuisine, cheap markets, precision booster vaccines and free medical care, children’s games and popular entertainment. Third, performances by street musicians and art competitions among students, musical performances by the Central Java Regional Police and mural exhibitions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kuasakata.com/read/berita/55261-1966-anggota-polri-ikuti-upacara-hut-bhayangkara-ke-76 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos