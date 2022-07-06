Manhunt for active shooter who attacked 4th of July parade in suburban Chicago…





Chicago Sun-Times via AP

An active shooter opened fire during a July 4 holiday parade in Highland Park, Ill., killing at least six people and sending 31 others to hospital. Officials said he was still at large three hours later.

There has been a shelter-in-place order after the nations gun violence epidemic turned a family celebration in a wealthy Chicago suburb into another terrifying bloodbath.

Our community has been terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to the core,” said Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering. On a day when we have come together to celebrate community and freedom, we instead mourn the loss, the tragic loss of life and struggle against the terror that has been inflicted on us.

The suspect was described as an 18-20 year old Caucasian male with longer black hair, short stature and wearing a white or blue t-shirt. His rifle was recovered, but police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

A witness, Shawn Cotreau, said he saw the gunman on the roof of a business along the parade route, although police have not confirmed this.

I turned around and things were on fire, the tree was being pelted with bullets and I could see the shooter, Cotreau told CBS Chicago. It took 10-15 seconds for people to realize he was shooting.

He was pointing [the gun] towards the center of the street, he added. I felt like the gunshots went on for minutes, it didn’t stop.

Local hospitals said they were treating 31 patients, most of whom had been shot, but some of whom were injured in the frantic attempt to flee the shooting.

Blood pooled in Port Clinton Square in Highland Park, after a shooting during a July 4 parade.

Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

The parade is a centuries-old event in Highland Park, an affluent North Shore community about 25 miles from downtown Chicago. Before 10 a.m., families began lining Central Avenue.

Fire engines rumbled, followed by a marching band. That’s when the shots rang out, and at first many in the crowd thought it might be drums or fireworks.

When the awareness set in, people grabbed their children and ran for cover, leaving behind chairs, strollers and bags.

See also

The story continues

Witness Miles Zaremski, who has attended dozens of Highland Park parades over the years, told The Daily Beast he was on the road when he heard pop pop pop pop.

I thought, maybe this is a flashback. Then there was another pop and I said, Oh, someone has to fire some firecrackers. And then all of a sudden, there were several pops.

And I said, it’s nothing but a quick-firing long gun like an AR-15 or something. And it was indeed the case. And then there was a mass stampede, he said.

I started walking, thinking, oh, maybe I could help or something, which I couldn’t, but I saw blood all over the sidewalk and the street. I saw bloodied bodies, at least two of them, and a child who seemed lifeless.

I think if it can happen in our community, obviously it can happen anywhere in this country. And what is even more sickening is that it happened during the celebration of our country… We saw mass murders in schools, synagogues, churches and nightclubs… It is disgusting.

Learn more about The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals straight to your inbox. Register now.

Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unrivaled reports. Subscribe now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://emeatribune.com/manhunt-on-for-active-shooter-who-attacked-july-4-parade-in-chicago-subur/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos