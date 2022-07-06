Putin orders to continue the war, the battle of Donetsk is preparing





The situation on the map

Enlarge The context Live entertainment by Clmence Apetogbor and Alexandre Priam Cover image: Ukrainian platoon commander Mariia rests in a trench at a position in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Battle is brewing in Donetsk Oblast. EFREM LUKATSKY / AP Ukraine must prevail against the Russian invasion, said Boris Johnson the House of Commons. Our immediate priority is to join our allies in ensuring that Ukraine prevails in its courageous fight against Putin’s aggression.report it Guardian. Boris Johnson also felt that the Madrid NATO summit had exceeded all expectations in the unity and determination of the Alliance to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

the House of Commons. Our immediate priority is to join our allies in ensuring that Ukraine prevails in its courageous fight against Putin’s aggression.report it Guardian. Boris Johnson also felt that the Madrid NATO summit had exceeded all expectations in the unity and determination of the Alliance to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on Sunday evening its withdrawal from the city of Lysychansk amid fierce fighting in recent weeks, acknowledging the superior Russian troops on the ground. Russia announced, for its part, the liberation of the Luhansk People’s Republic .

amid fierce fighting in recent weeks, acknowledging the superior Russian troops on the ground. Russia announced, for its part, the liberation of the Luhansk People’s Republic . In Sloviansk A city of around 100,000 inhabitants before the war, Russian strikes killed six people on Sunday, including a 9-year-old girl. The Ukrainian authorities are now calling on residents to leave the region, while the front line is only a few kilometers away.

A city of around 100,000 inhabitants before the war, Russian strikes killed six people on Sunday, including a 9-year-old girl. The Ukrainian authorities are now calling on residents to leave the region, while the front line is only a few kilometers away. In Siversk About twenty kilometers west of Lyssytchansk, the Ukrainian forces seem to want to rely on a line of defense established between this city and Bakhmout, in order to protect Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. The inhabitants refer to increasingly intense bombings in recent days.

About twenty kilometers west of Lyssytchansk, the Ukrainian forces seem to want to rely on a line of defense established between this city and Bakhmout, in order to protect Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. The inhabitants refer to increasingly intense bombings in recent days. In his speech of Sunday evening, Volodymyr Zelensky tried to put on a good face, insisting on the other front lines, where kyiv claims progressin the regions of Kharkiv or Kherson. A day will come when we will say the same about the Donbasshe assured.

tried to put on a good face, insisting on the other front lines, where kyiv claims progressin the regions of Kharkiv or Kherson. A day will come when we will say the same about the Donbasshe assured. The Lugano Conference plans well before Russia invades Ukraine, at the end of February, will try, Monday and Tuesday, to draw the contours of the reconstruction of ukraine . The foundations of a Marshall Plan for Ukraine must be laid there, even though there is no end in sight to the war and the figures range from tens to hundreds of billions of dollars. The British Foreign Minister, Liz Truss, will present Lugano in particular on Monday with a vast plan to support London’s reconstruction.

plans well before Russia invades Ukraine, at the end of February, will try, Monday and Tuesday, to draw the contours of the . The foundations of a Marshall Plan for Ukraine must be laid there, even though there is no end in sight to the war and the figures range from tens to hundreds of billions of dollars. The British Foreign Minister, Liz Truss, will present Lugano in particular on Monday with a vast plan to support London’s reconstruction. The International Olympic Committee will triple its direct financial aid to Ukrainian athletes so they can hoist high their flag at the 2024 Paris Games, then at the 2026 Winter Games, IOC President Thomas Bach announced on Sunday. He also confirmed the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from all international sporting events. Find our live from yesterday here. Read all our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine Reportage. In Ukraine, war rages in the sky of Donbass Decryptions. Bottlenose dolphins, colonies of threatened birds In Ukraine, the war also puts nature at risk Maintenance. We have crossed the threshold of 100,000 Ukrainians welcomed in France, announces Joseph Zimet Reportage. Lviv, city of refuge for Ukrainian companies fleeing the war Maintenance. The countries bordering Russia retain a very strong memory of Soviet domination and its violence.

