Shahbaz Gill accuses PM Shehbaz of shutting down textile factories in Punjab





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief and former special assistant to the prime minister, Dr Shahbaz Gill, on Monday accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of shutting down 400 textile factories in Punjab.

This is a shehbaz speed brilliance. 400 textile factories have been closed in Punjab. It is their speed. The Pakistani economy is heading for disaster. What is the need of foreign enemies, when such termite insects sit in the land? He asked.

On July 3, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the coalition government needed to inflate the price of petrol to reduce the subsidy granted by the previous government to zero.

The government amplified inflation to bring the subsidy down to zero, Rana Sanaullah had said in a statement asking who signed the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to eliminate the subsidy and impose levies. He had said the government would be responsible if the deal did not have former finance minister Shaukat Tarin’s signature on the IMF deal.

He had said that an agreement had been reached with the IMF for the subsidy to be cancelled.

Read more: Government boosted inflation to bring subsidies down to zero: Rana Sanaullah

The Home Secretary had said that Pakistani Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had been injured due to rising oil prices. He had declared that Nawaz Sharif was not in favor of an increase in the price of petrol.

He had said that if the government had opted for a general election, then there was a fear that the country would default.

Rana Sanaullah had said that another reason for inflation was bad governance which would be over by now.

On July 2, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz had somehow agreed with the President of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan that the prices of the petrol and diesel would increase further.

The Fitna Khan claims that gasoline and diesel prices will rise further. So who else will know, if not him? The Fitna Khan has only one sorrow: why Pakistan has not become like Sri Lanka, even though it had made full arrangements in this regard, Maryam Nawaz had said, in response to Imran’s statements Khan, at a rally in Lahore.

