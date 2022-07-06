Congress leaders discuss strategy for Gujarat elections





New Delhi, July 4 (PTI) Top Congress leaders met on Monday to discuss the party’s strategy for the Gujarat elections slated for later this year.

In the Congress task force meeting with Gujarat heads of state which lasted over four hours, a strategy was finalized to highlight the failures of the BJP in the state and the Centre, it was reported. party sources.

Leaders present at the meeting including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Sunil Kanugolu felt that Congress leaders should not personally attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Gujarat was his state. origin, the sources said.

They also felt that the issues of Dalits, tribes and farmers should be raised during the election campaign and widespread support for all such agitations in the state.

Congress leaders felt that the AAP should be exposed in Gujarat and not be allowed to capture a support base, the sources added.

During the meeting, it was also discussed that there should be more coordination between the State Unit Social Media and Communications Department and the AICC to ensure that the party’s message is effectively conveyed to voters.

The strategy would be finalized after gaining the approval of party chair Sonia Gandhi, the sources add. PTI SKC IJT

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/national/2022/07/05/del95-cong-gj-meeting.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos