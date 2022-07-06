J&K receives 338 proposals in the Bio-Tech sector under the new industrial program





The J&K government received 338 proposals associated with the biotechnology sector which is emerging as a priority sector following the launch of the new industrial development program. With new biotechnology capabilities and innovations, Jammu and Kashmir, endowed with more than 3,500 species of medicinal plants, will be able to harness the benefits of the market in the most efficient way and help farmers to generate more income. The creation of biological and pharmaceutical companies will succeed in linking the abundant natural wealth of J&K neglected for decades to industry. Speaking on the subject, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the inauguration of the biotechnology industrial park in Kathua will transform the economy and enable scientists to meet the challenges of climate change. “The enabling infrastructure will fuel a new wave of innovation and impact various sectors, from health and agriculture to cosmetics and materials,” he observed. “With advances in data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, Biotech Park will accelerate change,” he said. At North India’s first Industrial Biotechnology Park, the Lieutenant Governor said it will be a vital futuristic asset for agro-horticultural entrepreneurs, start-up entrepreneurs, researchers, young entrepreneurs and scientists in the region. He convinced scientists from Biotechnology Industrial Park, Kathua and SKUAST researchers to collaborate on tissue culture and molecular diagnosis of new plant varieties. “Our goal is to fully integrate agriculture and related sectors with biotechnology so that the entire crop production cycle can be streamlined and made beneficial to farmers,” he said. The new Kathua Industrial Biotechnology Park will provide startups, young entrepreneurs and SMEs with the tools that can make production cheaper, manageable and environmentally sustainable. Biotech Park would act as a hub for incubating new ideas and would act as a strong platform to support agri-entrepreneurs, start-ups, progressive farmers, scientists, scholars and students not only from Jammu -and-Kashmir and Ladakh, but also neighboring States. from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Kathua Biotech Park has the potential to produce 25 startups in one year, which will be one of its great contributions to this region. Another biotech park under construction at Handwara will cost Rs 84.66 Crore, shared between the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and the Department of Science and Technology, Government of UT. In particular, to attract female scientists and provide employment opportunities for unemployed female scientists, the DST and DBT of the Union Ministry of Science and Technology have established special programs. The number of biotech start-ups in the country has grown from 50 to over 5,000 in the last 8 years, thanks to the support and enabling environment provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. It is expected to cross the figure of 10 000 by 2025. India is ranked 12th in the world in biotechnology, 3rd in Asia-Pacific and the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world.

