PTI chief Shahbaz Gill claims ‘threatening letter’ was hidden from Imran Khan





NNA | Updated: Jul 04, 2022 5:58 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): The case of the “foreign plot” to oust the government of Imran Khan from Pakistan is still going around the country. In a separate claim, the head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Dr Shahbaz Gill, claimed on Sunday that attempts had been made to hide the “threatening letter” from the PTI chairman. Gill at a press conference claimed the “cipher” (threatening letter) was hidden from Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, but “we extracted it by force”, reported The News International. Earlier, Imran Khan said on March 7 that US envoy Donald Lu in a meeting with the Pakistani envoy threatened to oust his government. The envoy confirmed the whole development with a figure to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry. During the motion of no confidence, Imran Khan said that some MPs from the PTI and allied parties were thinking of leaving the government cursing it. “We have full details of people who met with US consulate officials,” he added.

Gill, however, refrained from saying who was hiding it. When asked who tried to hide the alleged letter, he blamed reporters, saying reporters know best who did it, The News International reported. , he tried to parry the issue and then said that the energies of the government at the time were devoted to fighting the conspiracy, therefore, it was not possible at that time to hold anyone accountable . He added that while accountability would have been carried out, those involved would have been rescued, The News International reported. Meanwhile, PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi himself said on a TV show on April 5 that he saw the letter within days of learning about it and when the letter was brought to his acquaintance, he had expressed his concerns and had also informed Prime Minister Imran Khan that this was something to note. Additionally, Qureshi added that other stakeholders we’re also informed about this, reported The News International. Imran Khan also alleged that he was replaced by corrupt people and said they were imposed on the country – the coalition of Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif who want to settle their own corruption cases, adding that they are destroying the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). (ANI)

