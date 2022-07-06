Politics
Without a doubt, Minister Hadi claims that 95% of the target will be achieved
Monday 04 July 2022 – 23:59 WIB
Hadi Tjahjanto, Minister of Agrarian Development and Space/National Land Agency (Minister of ATR/Head of BPN). Photo: Ministry of ATR/BPN
jpnn.comJAKARTA – Former commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Hadi Tjahjanto has reappeared in public after being sworn in as Minister of Agrarian Development and Space/Head of the National Land Agency (Minister of Land). ‘ATR/Head of BPN) last Wednesday (15/6).
Hadi Tjahjanto, who began his education and career in the Indonesian Air Force, was born on November 8, 1963 into a simple family.
His career continued to soar until he was appointed Chief of Staff of the Air Force (KSAU) in 2017.
And in the same year, he was also elected to the highest position of the TNI, namely as the 20th Commander of the TNI for the period 2017-2021.
After reaching the height of his military career, Hadi Tjahjanto then received the confidence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo to take control of land and land use planning affairs in Indonesia.
As Minister of ATR/Head of BPN, he devised a strategy to realize the acceleration of land registration through the Comprehensive Systematic Land Registration (PTSL) program in line with the registration target of all plots of land in Indonesia.
Then resolve agrarian disputes and conflicts, and resolve land affairs to build the capital of the state (IKN), the archipelago.
“To achieve the goal, with the current conditions and the situation on the ground, I say 95%. I dare say that. Only 5% fail. Therefore, I have to go to the field,” Hadi said in the Indonesia building 3. Cabinet Secretariat, Jakarta, Friday (24/6).
Former Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander Hadi Tjahjanto returned to the public after being sworn in as ATR Minister/Head of BPN on Wednesday (6/15).
