Goldman economists see Chinese household spending rise 4.5% in second half





According to economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Chinese household spending could rebound in the second half of 2022, rising 4.5% from a year earlier as Covid restrictions ease and the economy begins to straighten up.

The expansion would follow a dismal second quarter, with Goldman forecasting April-June spending likely to contract 1.5%, largely on slower growth in household cash flow, a sector troubled services and an attenuated feeling, as evidenced by a growing desire. for precautionary savings.

Economists, led by Maggie Wei, also estimate annual household consumption will rise 1% from a year earlier after adjusting for inflation – a figure that would be around 8 percentage points below trend. If China phased out its Covid Zero strategy in 2023, they said, spending could see double-digit year-on-year growth next year.

China’s economy showed signs of improvement in June as services and construction activity rebounded as Covid restrictions eased.

Even so, the highly transmissible variant of Omicron remains a threat to the economy. President Xi Jinping last week reaffirmed his commitment to Covid Zero, saying the country would rather suffer a temporary impact on the economy than let the virus harm people’s safety and health.

While outbreaks in Shanghai and Beijing appear to have been brought under control, the country is once again facing a test as hundreds of cases were detected over the weekend in the eastern province of Anhui.

Virus outbreaks have hit business operations and caused sporadic start-ups and shutdowns, which in turn have weighed on workers’ incomes and prospects for job stability.

Goldman analysts said that despite the recent economic recovery, the average number of weekly hours for urban workers was lower, showing that the labor market is still weak. Wage growth could remain slow in the near term, they added.

“We have not seen signs of pent-up demand in the consumption pattern during previous episodes of local Covid outbreaks,” they wrote. “The household savings rate tended to return to the trend level, rather than fall below the trend level, even after Covid was brought under control and restrictions were eased.”

Household debt stood at around 137% of disposable income in 2021, analysts said, adding that residents reduced their debt loads in the first quarter.

At the same time, net financial assets “remained healthy” thanks to the accumulation of deposits. They estimated the amount at 220% of disposable income, higher than the pre-Covid level of 185% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The second quarter was tough on sentiment. A recent central bank survey showed that Chinese depositors’ confidence in their future earnings has fallen to the worst level since the first quarter of 2020, when the pandemic first broke out.

About 58% of respondents said they were more willing to increase their savings, up nearly four percentage points from the first three months of the year.

The sluggish real estate market has also shaken consumers’ confidence to spend.

Weak home completions reduced overall household consumption by about 0.2 percentage points in the second quarter, partly due to lower move-in-related spending, Goldman analysts said.

The drag could ease if home completions turn less negative year-on-year, they added, although overall consumer support could be less than 0.1 percentage point.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulf-times.com/story/720462/Goldman-economists-see-China-household-spending-ri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos