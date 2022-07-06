Journalist shot dead in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province





Updated: Jul 04, 2022

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): Pakistani journalist Iftikhar Ahmad Khan was shot dead by unidentified people on Saturday night in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Khan had been associated with the Express Media Group for 17 years and worked for the Express News television channel and the Urdu-language newspaper Daily Express, the Dawn newspaper reported. The First Information Report (FIR) was recorded by his brother Hazrat Bilal who said Khan had no enmity with anyone. left the mosque after offering Isha prayers. He left behind two widows, four sons and four daughters, Dawn reported. Khan was buried in the town of Shabqadar in Charsadda district on Sunday. Several journalists organized a protest rally against his assassination. During the rally, his colleagues said he was a courageous and responsible journalist who did his best to highlight local issues. They called for the arrest of his killers within two days and demanded compensation for his family. Police have arrested several suspects and a special investigative commission has been formed by district police officer Suhail Khalid to investigate the murder incident, the Dawn reported citing sources.

“We assure the family of Iftikhar Khan that the killers will soon be arrested and brought to justice,” Khalid said. The publication mentions that a demonstration was organized in front of the building of the press club in the city of Bannu by several journalists to protest against the killing of Khan. Mohammad Alam Khan, chairman of the press club, called on the government to ensure the swift arrest of Khan’s killers. The Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) has expressed condolences over the killing of Iftikhar Ahmad and demanded the safety of working journalists, The Associated Press of Pakistan reported. Imran Yousafzai, the general secretary of KhUJ, said violence against journalists was increasing. Moazzam Jah Ansari, Inspector General of Police, ordered the district police to arrest the criminals involved as soon as possible and ordered them to ensure the safety of the journalists. .Pakistan is considered one of the most dangerous places for journalists in the world.In a similar incident, a journalist was shot dead in April in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. At least 10 journalists have been murdered and several others threatened, kidnapped, tortured and arrested on trumped-up charges while carrying out their professional responsibilities in the last year alone, Dawn previously reported citing the 2020 Report on Freedom of Media Council of Pakistani Newspaper Editors (CPNE). (ANI)

