The world amazed by our COVID-19 vaccination campaign but some questioned my photo on PM certificates





Gandhinagar, July 4 (PTI) Picking up on his critics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday at a time when the world was discussing how India could issue certificates to people shortly after being vaccinated against COVID-19 , there were people who were only focused on why his photo appeared on these documents.

Speaking after inaugurating ‘Digital India Week 2022’ here, Modi also slammed former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, without taking his name, for opposing the decision in parliament to push online payment methods such as UPI (unified payment interface).

“The potential that the Digital India program has built in the country over the past eight years has helped us enormously during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been able to run the largest COVID-19 vaccination and relief programs in the world thanks to to that,” Modi said.

He said the technology was helpful in providing relief to vulnerable sections of society during the pandemic.

We transferred millions of rupees to the bank accounts of women, farmers and laborers during the pandemic. With the help of “one nation, one ration card”, we have ensured that free rations are distributed to 80 million people in the country, the Prime Minister said.

Modi said India’s digital-based COVID-19 vaccination program (CoWin served as the technology platform for the massive inoculation exercise) has received praise from around the world.

The world is amazed at how the record of every vaccine dose administered to such a large population has been made available. Elsewhere, people have struggled to get vaccination certificates. But in India, once a person has received a dose of the vaccine, they immediately receive the certificate on their mobile phone, Modi said.

The world is discussing how we managed to give people COVID-19 vaccination certificates right after they got bitten, but a few people here (in India) were just focusing on why there was Modi’s photo on those certificates, the prime minister said.

Critics have widely criticized the BJP-led NDA government for the prime minister’s picture on COVID-19 certificates. Memes and jokes have been circulating on social media about it and there has even been a petition to the Kerala High Court questioning the Prime Minister’s picture on vaccination certificates. The plea was then dismissed.

It was perhaps the first time that Modi spoke on the topic of the ‘photo on vaccination certificates’.

Regarding the popularity of the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), Modi said that even small merchants and street vendors are using the system and it has become a big hit with people.

In this context, he talked about a beggar from Bihar who was seen giving people the option to pay alms to him via digital mode with a QR code sign hanging around his neck.

UPI is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile app (from any participating bank), merging multiple banking features, seamless fund routing, and merchant payments into a single hood.

Previously, digital payment facilities by card exchange were available in a few large stores. But now I am told that even a beggar from Bihar has taken his QR code and is accepting digital cash, he said.

The Prime Minister recalled the opposition that the digital payment system pushed by his government has faced in Parliament.

When we presented this program to Parliament, a former finance minister raised many questions about it. He said “people don’t have cell phones, how are they going to use them”. He is very learned. The problem with highly educated people is that they do a lot of analysis, Modi said in a veiled reference to Chidambaram. PTI DP

