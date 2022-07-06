Sturgeon says blocking PM’s referendum won’t mean Scots refuse right to choose





Nicola Sturgeon told the Prime Minister Holyrood was ready and willing to negotiate steps towards a second referendum, but warned that any blockage would not mean Scots would be denied the democratic right to choose. The Prime Minister and Boris Johnson spoke in a brief telephone conversation on Monday during which they discussed a variety of topics, a Scottish government spokesman said. On Ms Sturgeons’ push for a second independence referendum next year, she told the Prime Minister that Holyrood was ready and willing to negotiate arrangements to hold another vote, but said if she was blocked, it would not mean that voters north of the border would be denied the democratic right to choose. Nicola Sturgeon on her way to the chamber to deliver a statement to MSPs in the Scottish Parliament (Lesley Martin/PA) However, Mr Johnson told MPs earlier there was a vote in 2014 and added: I think the country’s priorities right now should be post-Covid reconstruction. They should move us forward together as a united country, and that’s what we want to do. Last month, Ms Sturgeon outlined her intention to hold the vote on Scotland’s place in the union on October 19, 2023. Boris Johnson in the House of Commons (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA) With the British government refusing to give consent to such a poll, Ms Sturgeon is asking Supreme Court justices to decide whether Holyrood can hold a referendum without Westminster’s backing. If the bid fails, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs, the SNP will fight the next general election as a de facto referendum on the sole question of whether Scotland should be an independent country. A Scottish Government spokesman said: In discussing the future of Scotland, the First Minister has once again made it clear that the Scottish Government is ready and willing to negotiate an Article 30 order to secure an independence referendum, but reiterated that the absence of an order under Article 30 will not mean Scotland is denied the democratic right to choose. I just spoke to @NicolaSturgeon to announce the success of the British collaboration in favor of Ukraine. I thanked the @ScotGovs 65 million contributions to bring UK military aid to Ukraine to 2.3 billion and efforts to help house 6,000 Ukrainian refugees. Thanks, Scotland. Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 4, 2022 A section 30 order refers to the part of the act that allows Holyrood to pass laws that would otherwise be reserved for Westminster, such as constitutional questions. The first independence referendum was passed by an Article 30 ordinance as part of the Edinburgh Accord. On the call between Westminster and Edinburgh leaders, the spokesperson added: There was shared recognition of the efforts of the Scottish and UK governments to support the people of Ukraine, including recent financial support for the military assistance and the work that has been done to help citizens who choose to settle temporarily in Scotland. The two leaders agreed that a heads of government meeting will take place soon to discuss the current cost of living crisis. The two governments will work together to develop proposals ahead of this meeting to help those most in need of support. After their discussion, Mr Johnson said he had spoken to Ms Sturgeon to announce the success of the UK collaboration for Ukraine. I thanked the Scottish Government’s contribution of $65 million to bring UK military aid to Ukraine to $2.3 billion and efforts to help house 6,000 Ukrainian refugees, he said writing. Thanks, Scotland.

