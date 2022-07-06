China and Russia provoke Japan: Worrying





Home page Policy Will: Sven Hauberg Divide Chinese (rear) and Japanese coastguard vessels in the Senkaku Island area in 2013: incidents are increasing in the region. Kyodo/Imago News Japan wants to react decisively: For the first time in four years, a Chinese navy ship has been sighted in the disputed Senkaku Islands area. Mnchen / Tokyo / Beijing Japan reports a very worrying situation: Monday morning, a Chinese frigate and a Russian warship were seen off the Senkaku Islands, the Tokyo government announced. The archipelago in the East China Sea is controlled by Japan, but also by China claims. In Chinese, uninhabited islands are called Diaoyu. We have expressed serious concerns and lodged a protest with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels, urging them to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents, said Japanese Deputy Chief of Staff Seiji Kihara. The islands are Japanese sovereign territory both historically and under international law. Japan will react resolutely but calmly to similar moves, Kihara continued. A Russian ship enters Japanese waters – a Chinese ship pursues it Japanese media, citing the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, reported that the Russian vessel initially entered Japanese waters, apparently to seek shelter from a typhoon. He was chased by the Chinese ship. A Japanese Defense Ministry spokesman suggested the Chinese vessel wanted to appear as if it was patrolling its own territory to demonstrate Beijing’s territorial claim to the Senkaku Islands. The procedure, according to the spokesperson, had unilaterally increased tensions. Monday’s incident is the first time since 2018 that a Chinese navy ship has been sighted near the Senkaku Islands, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported. Coastguards, on the other hand, are seen more frequently in the area. Japan recently demonstrated against China’s exploration of a possible gas field near the islands. The history of the People’s Republic of China from 1949 to the present day See the photo gallery China claims disputed islands: Diaoyu Islands are China’s territory In Beijing, the Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations. The Diaoyu Islands and its outer islands are China’s own territory, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said. Chinese vessels operate legally in nearby waters, so Japan has no right to say anything. When asked by a Japanese reporter if it was a joint action by Russia and China, Zhao replied: It’s your personal interpretation. Tensions have recently increased elsewhere in the region. In late June, three Chinese warships were spotted taking an unusual route south of Japan’s Chiba prefecture just days after seven Russian ships passed through nearby waters. In October 2021, ten Russian and Chinese ships circumnavigated Japan together. Incidents have also occurred repeatedly in the air in the region. In May, for example, Japan sent several fighter jets into the air to chase Chinese and Russian bombers from waters near the island state. The Senkaku Islands are controlled by Japan but claimed by China. Xinhua/Imago China taunts Taiwan in the air Harbingers of an invasion? In addition, Chinese provocations have multiplied since the beginning of the year Taiwan. Beijing views the democratically-governed island state as part of its own national territory and threatens to invade the country. Chinese fighter jets have overrun Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) more than 500 times since the start of the year, most recently in June. The ADIZ is not the airspace above the national territory and sovereign waters of a country, but designates an airspace surveillance zone in which passing aircraft must identify themselves and regularly announce their contact details. States use the ADIZ as a sort of buffer zone, but it is not protected as sovereign territory under international law. In the June incident, 29 Chinese planes invaded Taiwan’s ADIZin a similar incident at the end of May, there were 30 fighter jets. In mid-June, the Chinese government also changed the language used in relation to the Taiwan Strait. The strait separates the People’s Republic of China from Taiwan. According to Beijing, the area is not international waters, but exclusively a Chinese maritime zone; After all, Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic. Accordingly, there are no Taiwanese sovereign areas that could be violated. Observers suspect that the new terminology could also be used to describe a possible invasion of Taiwan not as a war, but as some kind of special military operation. Chinese Head of State and Party Leader Xi Jinping had recently approved new plans allowing the country’s armed forces to carry out military operations abroad, provided that these operations were not related to war. A definition that Beijing could also use in the event of an attack on Taiwan. (sh)

