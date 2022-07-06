Russian journalist arrested for denouncing the invasion of Ukraine has been transferred to a psychiatric hospital





Maria Ponomarenko, a Russian journalist, was arrested in April after denouncing the Russian armed forces on social media for the war in Ukraine. According to her lawyer, Sergei Podolsky, she was transferred to a psychiatric hospital in Siberia. The defense attorney indicated that Ponomarenko will be evaluated at the Altai Clinical Psychological Hospital for 28 days. Maria Ponomarenko lives and works in the city of Barnaul, in the Altai region, and is the mother of two young children. She was held in St Petersburg, at the western end of the vast country, but was taken in late June to Barnal, more than 3,200 kilometers away. Podolsky added that investigators interviewed Maria’s underage daughters and the testimony of one of them became evidence against her mother. For her part, Novosibirsk activist Yana Drobhokhod told the portal RFE/RL: I went there today and delivered a package to him. He is not allowed to receive letters or visits from relatives. The journalist, from the news portal RusNewswas arrested in April for reporting the alleged Russian airstrike in March on the theater in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol where hundreds of civilians are hiding, one of the worst massacres of the war to date. The Sputnik agency reported at the time that the Oktyabrsky District Court ruled on imposing the preventive measure in the form of detention on Maria Ponomarenko. The arrested woman is accused of publicly spreading false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. According to the indictment, Ponomarenko posted the information on her Telegram channel, was arrested on April 24 and was to remain under arrest until June 22. Draconian local laws have severely restricted press activity, with censorship banning terms such as war, aggression and invasion to refer to the conflict. In particular, a law makes it a criminal offence, punishable by up to 15 years in prison, for Russian journalists to report that the invasion has forced many media outlets out of Russia.

