Mozambique wants funding from China to rebuild country’s main road





Filipe Nyusi’s intention was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Vernica Macamo, in statements after a courtesy meeting between the Mozambican head of state and the member of the political “bureau” and director of the office of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Central Communist Party of China, Yang Jiechi. “The president spoke of the need to support the rehabilitation of Estrada Nacional n. 1, which we all know connects our country from there to there,” said Vernica Macamo. During this meeting, the Head of State also mentioned the interest of relying on Chinese funding for the construction of the headquarters of the Assembly of the Republic, added Macamo. On the other hand, he continued, Filipe Nyusi praised the “leadership” of Chinese President Xi Jinping in strengthening relations of cooperation and friendship between the two countries. The Mozambican authorities estimate the amount needed for the rehabilitation and maintenance of Estrada Nacional n. 1, which stretches for 2,400 kilometers and connects the three regions of the country, namely the south, the center and the north. The Assembly of the Republic intends to build a parliamentary precinct on the northern shore of Maputo Bay, with a new hemicycle and apartments for the deputies, most of whom live in rented residences, when they travel to the capital of countries for the plenary sessions. In recent years, China has funded major public infrastructure in Mozambique, such as the Maputo Ring Road, Zimpeto National Stadium and a new Maputo International Airport. PMA // LFS By Impala News / Lusa

