Starmer rules out return to EU or single market under Labor

Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out joining the EU or the single market if Labor comes to power, insisting such moves would sow further division in Britain.

He also said the UK would not join a customs union under his party’s leadership as he outlined a five-point plan to make Brexit work.

Sir Keir said Labor was once again claiming the center of British politics, not from a place of soft compromise, but driven by purpose and optimism.

He said he would say more about how he intends to revive the country’s economy in the coming weeks and months, but the first step is to successfully exit the EU.

In a speech to the Center for European Reform at an event at the Irish Embassy in London, he said: Some say: We don’t need to make Brexit work, we need to reverse it. I couldn’t disagree more.

Sir Keir said Labor was once again claiming the center of British politics (Dave Higgens/PA)

Because you cannot move forward or develop the country or bring about change or regain the trust of those who have lost faith in politics if you are constantly focused on the arguments of the past.

We can’t afford to look back because all the time we’re doing this we’re missing what’s ahead.

So let me be very clear. Under Labor, Britain will not return to the EU. We will not enter the single market. We will not join a customs union.

Sir Keir claimed the country was stuck with a government without a plan, elected on the promise of delivering Brexit, but has now decided to reopen those old divisions to keep Prime Minister Boris Johnson in charge.

He acknowledged that some might not want to hear that Britain will not return to the single market or a customs union under labor, but added that it is my job to be upfront and honest.

Nothing about the revised lines will help boost growth or lower food prices or help UK businesses thrive in the modern world, he said.

It would simply be a recipe for more division, it would prevent us from meeting the challenges people are facing and it would ensure that Britain would remain in lockdown for another decade.

Sir Keir said the starting point of Labor’s plan to make Brexit work was to settle the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The party would eliminate most border controls created by the Conservative Brexit deal, he said, and implement a new veterinary agreement for agricultural products between the UK and the EU.

It would also work with businesses to put in place a better system allowing low-risk goods to enter Northern Ireland without unnecessary checks, he said.

A Northern Ireland anti-protocol sign near Larne Harbor (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Labor leader admitted Britain would not be able to achieve frictionless trade with the EU outside the bloc, but said there were things we could do to help the process.

Labor would extend this new veterinary agreement across the UK, seeking to build on the agreements and mechanisms already in place between the EU and other countries to the benefit of our exporters in one fell swoop, it said. -he declares.

He pointed to a huge fatberg of red tape and bureaucracy in the Tory-brokered deal, saying it is hampering the flow of British business.

We will break down this barrier, unclog the arteries of our economy and allow trade to flourish again, he added.

It comes amid a fierce row over government plans to overwrite parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol to allay concerns about its impact on the UK.

We need to focus on the opportunities of the future, not the divisions of the past. Today I tell you how Labor will make Brexit work for the whole country.https://t.co/9b9yTMQi8j Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 4, 2022

Legislation giving ministers the powers to do just that cleared its first hurdle in the Commons last week, with no Tory MPs voting against it, despite warnings that the plans are illegal.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Mr Johnson said few world leaders had raised the issue of the post-Brexit treaty with him at recent summits.

In response to Sir Keir’s questions, he said: He speaks of the UK’s diplomatic ability to win people over.

It has been very striking in the conversations I have had with leaders around the world how few, if any, have raised the issue of the Northern Ireland protocol and how people want to see common sense and the absence of new barriers to trade.

What the UK is doing is trying to reduce unnecessary barriers to trade and you would have thought they would support that.

The rest of the Labor plan would see UK industries supported by the mutual recognition of professional qualifications and the restoration of access to funding and research schemes, new security arrangements to defend nations’ borders and the provision of good, clean jobs. of the future on our shores.

Concluding his keynote address, Sir Keir added: In 2016 the British people voted for change. The very narrow question that was on the ballot to leave or stay in the EU is now a thing of the past.

But the hope that underpinned that vote—the desire for a better, fairer, and more equitable future for our country—is nowhere near being realized.

We will not revert to freedom of movement to create short-term solutions, but rather we will invest in our people and our places and deliver on our country’s promise.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labour’s shadow international trade secretary, suggested the party would not change its stance on the issue even if public opinion changed decisively against Brexit.

Asked on LBCs Tonight With Andrew Marr if his party would think again if that were the case, he replied: We’re not going to change our minds.

Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has accused Sir Keir of half-trying to copy Tory plans.

Ahead of the Labor leaders’ speech, he told LBC: I am fascinated by what he has to say, or what he says about it and what he wants to do, on the whole these are things that the Tories are doing (because they want to change the Northern Ireland protocol, so hope the hell support us on our bill.

And he wants the recognition of qualifications, which we have already legislated. So you wonder if he was half asleep last year.

I think all Sir Keir is going to say later today is that he wants to do what the Tories are doing but halfway, so it’s not really an announcement from him today.

Earlier, in a series of broadcast interviews, Sir Keir said the recent election results show Labor are making significant progress on their way back to power.

He told Sky News: They (the government) are in a downward spiral and we are going up.