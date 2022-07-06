China spying on TikTok users? That said the platform





Is it true that China spies on TikTok users? Apparently, the platform has revealed the whole truth about this affair that surrounds those who use the social network in relation to their information.

Via Bloomberg, a letter was shared by Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, in which he admits there is no spying.

He admitted that the Chinese company can access certain information from users around the world, but it would not be confidential data and clarified that it is not shared with the Chinese government.

This reopened an open wound, as it must be remembered that former President Donald Trump, in 2020, who pointed to TikTok as spying

Donald Trump versus TikTok (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

What information can TikTok access?

In the letter, the TikTok CEO admitted that the Chinese company accesses certain public user information to ensure the overall interoperability of the online site.

The Chinese company can access user data, such as:

It should be clarified that this information is when signing the Tiktok privacy policy.

The Chinese company indeed summarizes the information it uses and explains what it is used for. In this aspect, TikTok explains that they even collect data on the number of videos downloaded.

We collect and process the information you provide to us when you create an account and upload content to the Platform. This includes technical and behavioral information about your use of the Platform. We also collect information about you if you download the Application and interact with the Platform without creating an account.

TikToK Privacy Policy Should Users Care About Platform Data?

While it is true that the revelation of the Chinese company worries some users, it may give some nightmares to think about in the future.

Such is the case of Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn, who opposed the Asian country.

She explains that this revelation turns out to have repercussions for America. He warned users of the importance of how Communist China disposes of their information.

Through an interview for Bloomberg, the Republican senator expressed her position on the subject.

This response from TikTok confirms our fears about the influence of the Chinese Communist Party. Americans on TikTok need to know Communist China has their information

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn

For the United States government, the issue would not end, as Brendan Carr, Commissioner of the United States Federal Communications Commission, released his statement on the Asian bid veto.

The app should be outside the US by July 8, 2022, according to a tweet posted by Brendan Carr.

TikTok is not just another video app. It is the sheep’s clothing.

It harvests swathes of sensitive data that new reports say are accessed in Beijing.

I called out @Apple and @Google to remove TikTok from their app stores for its pattern of clandestine data practices. pic.twitter.com/Le01fBpNjn

— Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) June 28, 2022

With information from France 24 and La República

