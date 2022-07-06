RI has handled Covid-19 more successfully than other countries





RN – Chairman of the Committee for Covid-19 Management and National Economic Recovery (KPCPEN) Airlangga Hartarto, has admitted that the government has extended the implementation of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) outside of Java-Bali from July 5 to August 1, 2022. This decision was taken during a restricted meeting of the PPKM assessment chaired by President Joko Widodo on Monday (4/7). According to Airlangga Hartarto, the PPKM expansion has been applied to 385 regencies/towns at Tier 1, and only one at Tier 2, namely Sorong Regency, West Papua. RELATED NEWS: The most honest figure, Airlangga Hartarto deserves to lead RI Coordinating Minister Airlangga: Government approves purchase of 29 million PMK vaccines The Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs admitted that the effective reproduction rate of Covid-19 outside Java-Bali was 1.11 for Nusa Tenggara, Kalimantan and Sulawesi, 1.08 in Sumatra and 0.99 for Maluku and Papua . Airlangga Hartarto added that Java-Bali still accounted for the majority or 95% of national daily cases as of July 3. “In terms of 1,614 domestic cases, Java-Bali still accounts for majority i.e. 95% or 1,579 cases, while outside Java-Bali 35 cases i.e. 4.07%,” he said in a press release, Monday (4/7). On average, the 7-day rolling average of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia is also relatively low compared to several countries around the world. This means that the management of Covid-19 in Indonesia is still better than in other countries in the world. “The United States still has 16,034, then Australia with 32,116, India with 16,065, Singapore with 8,266, Malaysia with 2,384, Thailand with 2,278 and Indonesia with 1,138. It is a moving average,” Coordinating Minister Airlangga Hartarto said. With the daily increase in cases of 1,614 as of July 3 yesterday, the Coordinating Minister assured that the figure was still below the threshold for the positivity rate set by the WHO, which is 5%. Data from the Covid-19 Handling Task Force as of Sunday (3/7), the daily increase brought the total number of confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 since March 2020 to 6,093,917 people. Nationally, the daily recovery rate is 1,606 people, bringing the total to 5,920,249, and the total number of patients who have died from Covid-19 has reached 156,749. The Covid-19 Task Force also recorded the number of active cases of people with Covid-19 who were still on treatment and self-isolating as of Sunday (3/7) up to 16,919 active cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.radarnonstop.co/read/37308/Airlangga-RI-Lebih-Berhasil-Tangani-Covid-19-Ketimbang-Negara-Lain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos