Turkey investigates whether Russian vessel detained in Black Sea was carrying stolen grain from Ukraine





Turkey has detained a Russian-flagged vessel off its Black Sea coast and is investigating Ukrainian allegations that it was stealing grain, a senior Turkish official said on Monday. Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday that the ship Zhibek Zholy had been detained by Turkish customs authorities. Ukraine previously asked Ankara to take over the ship, according to official documents seen by Reuters. kyiv has accused Moscow of stealing grain from territories occupied by Russian forces since the start of the February invasion. The Kremlin has previously denied that Russia stole Ukrainian grain. Upon request, the ship named Zhibek Zholy was stopped at the port of Karasu, the Turkish official said. The allegations are being thoroughly investigated. It does not say who owns these grains, he added. He said Turkey was in contact with Russia, the UN and third parties to clarify the matter, according to Agerpres. On Sunday, Reuters reporters saw the ship anchored about 1 km off the port of Karasu in the northwestern province of Sakarya. At this time, there were no obvious signs of movement on or near the vessel. Ukrainian Ambassador Vasil Bodnar told Ukrainian national television that the ship’s fate will be decided at a meeting of investigators on Monday and that Ukraine hopes the grain will be confiscated. A Ukrainian Foreign Ministry official, citing information provided by the country’s maritime administration, told Reuters on Friday that Zhibek Zholy loaded about 4,500 tons of grain from Berdyansk, a river port in southern Ukraine. According to the website Marine trafficZhibek Zholy came from the Russian port of Novorossiysk, writes dpa. Evgheni Baliki, the head of the Moscow administration in the occupied Zaporozhye region, wrote in the Telegram that the ship left the Ukrainian port of Berdyansk on Thursday. Publisher: AC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digi24.ro/stiri/actualitate/turcia-investigheaza-daca-nava-ruseasca-retinuta-in-marea-neagra-transporta-cereale-furate-din-ucraina-1999615

