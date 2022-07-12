Jan. 6 defendant expected to testify before House panel releases Trumps will be a savage tweet





WASHINGTON A Donald Trump supporter who posted the former presidents’ tweet encouraging supporters to travel to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, before he storms the U.S. Capitol, is set to testify before the Investigating Committee on Tuesday. the insurgency, said a source familiar with the matter.

Stephen Ayres of Ohio pleaded guilty last month to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 13.

Ayres’ expected testimony was first reported by ABC News.

A lawyer for Ayres did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ayres admitted that on Jan. 2, 2021, he posted an image of a poster that said Trump was “calling on us to come back to Washington on Jan. 6 for a big protest — ‘Be there, it’ll be wild.'”

Stephen Ayres in an image released by the FBI.FBI

He wrote in his Facebook post that the media, Democrats, Chief Justice John Roberts, Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi had “committed TREASON against a sitting US President!!!”

After attending Trump’s rally, he admitted, Ayres entered the Capitol through the Senate wing doors and spent about 10 minutes inside. Photos of Ayres that day show he was wearing a “CNN FAKE NEWS” mask.

Co-defendant Matthew Perna died by suicide after pleading guilty to one count of obstructing Congress. In a video cited by prosecutors, Perna claims that “antifa” were disguised as Trump supporters during the attack on the Capitol. The video shows Ayres shaking his head in agreement that “antifa” was “disguised as the Trump people.”

Stephen Ayres.FBI

Ayres also claimed that Capitol police were allowing Trump supporters into the building and that Trump supporters were set up.

“It was definitely planned,” Ayres said. It was planned, just so you know.”

A former spokesman for the Oath Keepers, Jason Van Tatenhove, is among other witnesses expected to testify live on Tuesday. The January 6 committee declined to name the witnesses for security reasons.

More than 840 defendants have been charged in connection with the January 6 attack. Hundreds of additional suspects, including dozens whose photos are featured on the FBI’s website, have been identified by online detectives.

Kristen Welker

Ali Vitali contributed to it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/jan-6-defendant-expected-testify-panel-posted-trumps-will-wild-tweet-rcna37726 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos