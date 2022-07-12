Xi: A Study in Power by Kerry Brown. Book review by Neil Mackay

Icon books

Review by Neil Mackay

WHO is Xi Jinping the man who rules China, a nation on the threshold of world domination, with an iron fist?

According to Kerry Brown, professor of Chinese studies at Kings College London, a seasoned observer of Beijing, Xi is an ultra-nationalist; a reformer who waged war on corruption; a pampered prince raised among China’s communist elite; and a robotic bureaucrat married to totalitarianism in such an Orwellian way it’s as if his soul has been amputated.

However, Xi is essentially an heir: a man always in the right place at the right time. Thirty years ago, he was all wrong for a China in difficulty, trying to find its feet; today hes in the Goldilocks area. As his country is poised to overtake America on the world stage, Xi’s fervent and rather frightening ethno-nationalism is appealing to people with a growing sense of power and an attitude that is not disrespectful.

Above all, the Red Emperor of China in Browns’ portrayal of Xi: A Study in Power is a ghost. He seems to have no real personality, beyond that which pervades Communism; no character, beyond a desire to rule; and no interest beyond achieving his totalitarian vision of making China even greater.

Brown sets great store by Xi’s ability to tell stories to the Chinese people, he is a man who shapes political narratives about cleaning up corruption, about the Chinese dream, about parties’ love for the people, about China finally embracing its destiny as a great power, of the need to make China first and foremost a middle-class country, like the Western nations that Xi wishes to compete with. A man who somehow convinced 1.4 billion people that capitalism in a communist system is not a black joke but a historical necessity.

Part of Xi’s effectiveness has been in crafting nationwide messages and policies that speak to the growing middle class and their hopes and ambitions in ways that retain them, writes Brown. Failure to see this factor clearly was one of the main reasons many people outside of China dismissed him simply as a dictator and autocrat. The paradox of Xi Jinping is that in many ways , as an individual, it does not matter rather it is the body representing the Chinese Communist Party that is important.

Xi is the impersonal, all-consuming, unstoppable, inhuman Communist Party. And as such, the stories he tells his people serve only for propaganda and power purposes.

There is, however, a sense, reading Brown, that it is the stories we don’t hear that matter most. The stories Xi would never tell, the stories that Brown, oddly, seems reluctant to dwell on. And the stories we don’t really hear in this work are about Xi’s sins.

The assault on the Uyghur people, which many have decried as an incipient genocide, is barely more than a few pages long. The same lack of attention is given to Tibet and the many other victims of Beijing. 1984-style surveillance and control, not just of dissidents but of all ordinary Chinese, is paid lip service, just like the crushing of Hong Kong.

From the Communist Party’s perspective, there is no need to worry about Brown’s study. Most Western dailies contain many more beards for the Beijing diet than are found here. What Brown does exceptionally well, however, is take the reader by the hand and lead him through the Byzantine world of Chinese communist politics. He is Virgil for Dante readers, introducing them to the underworld through hell, the Divine Comedy, of totalitarianism.

The Xi at the center of this hell is a number, a nothing. Now, this may be because Xi is indeed just an empty vessel simply filled by the party he leads and represents; or it could be a failure in Brown’s research and writing. Brown didn’t attempt to write a colorful, garrulous account of the life and times of one of the world’s most powerful dictators. Instead, he chose to write an introduction for those wishing to understand how Xi came to power and what his rule means for China and the rest of the world today.

It can’t be complained that Brown didn’t deliver a piquant, quick, and very human reading he took on the task of explaining the Xi phenomenon, and for those reasons he acquitted himself well. But this work needed to be lifted. The reader emerges fully into how Chinese politics works and what Xi’s rule means for the planet.

What they won’t get from Brown’s forensic political account is a sense of what Xi’s own story is, which is slightly ironic, given that Brown makes so much of the ability of Xi to tell stories to his people. This is the story that was missing from this book. Brown’s work is highly accessible academic narrative, not gripping non-fiction. Maybe I’m too demanding to want both, but I needed both to fully understand the new Emperor of China.

We end this book with the feeling that history may hold some surprises for the dictator. China’s middle classes are key to Xi’s worldview. If China wants to dominate the world, it must become an economy like America, driven by a population of consumers. Cities like Shanghai are now teeming with luxury cars, penthouses and the super-rich, backed by an industrious, hard-pressed middle class. But with the middle class comes the problems of the middle class: health care becomes unaffordable, real estate prices yes, in the twisted form of Xi’s Chinese communism, everyone wants to own their home becomes out of scope of average employees.

For now, China’s successes with its newly discovered military swagger, its space missions, its Belt and Road Initiative that has won it obedient allies in the developing world are enough to satisfy the educated middle class. But once the Chinese economy crumbles and collapses sooner or later, how does a leader like Xi bring an angry bourgeoisie back under control?

It can abuse a small state like Hong Kong, or an ethnic minority like the Uyghurs, but can it brutalize an entire nation? China has had many emperors in the past. They were all capable of falling. Nobody is a god.

Xi: A Study in Power by Kerry Brown is now available from Icon Books for $9.99