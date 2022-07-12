Elon Musk responds to Trump calling him bulls—artist, says there should be a maximum age for the presidency





Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday night to respond after former President Donald Trump slammed him after he signaled his intention to walk away from the $44 billion Twitter purchase.

After Trump publicly slammed Musk – calling him a “bulls—artist” – at a rally in Anchorage, Alaska, Musk tweeted that he thought it was time for Trump to “hang up his hat and sail into the sunset”.

In a series of tweets, Musk said he “doesn’t hate” Trump, but his days at the forefront of politics should be over.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump. (FOX Business/Fox News)

Musk also suggested that Democrats were allowing Trump’s potential return to the White House – which he said should also stop.

“Democrats should also call off the attack – don’t make Trump’s only way of survival to win back the presidency,” Musk added.

A Twitter user then asked Musk what issues he had with Trump’s presidency, to which he replied, “Yeah, but too much drama. Do you really want a bull in a china shop situation every day? !?”

Musk then suggested that the “maximum legal age” to begin a presidential term should be 69.

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks during the Tesla Giga Texas “Cyber ​​Rodeo” grand opening party in Austin, Texas on April 7, 2022. (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP Via Getty Images/Getty Pictures)

Musk agreed with another Twitter user who said the world has a “serious problem with gerontocracy” – meaning government is controlled by old people.

Former President Trump is 76 years old. He would be 78 in 2024, and he would be 82 at the end of a second term, if elected. President Joe Biden is 79 years old. He would be 81 if he ran for re-election in 2024, and he would be 86 at the end of his second term, if re-elected.

Musk continued, “Trump would be 82 at the end of his term, which is too old to be CEO of anything, let alone the United States.”

Musk also made a 2024 prediction that President Biden would not be able to defeat Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will win easily – he doesn’t even have to campaign,” Musk wrote.

The tech billionaire previously said he was leaning towards voting for DeSantis – a conservative Republican. DeSantis has yet to say whether he intends to run in 2024.

Musks’ tweets received praise, but many other users encouraged Musk to “stay out of politics” or defended Trump by saying he was “not going anywhere.”

The tweets come after Trump started the tiff by calling Musk a “bulls—artist” on Saturday night.

“Elon. Elon. He won’t buy Twitter,” Trump said, encouraging his followers to use his own social media platform, Truth Social, instead.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a ‘Save America’ rally at the Alaska Airlines Center on July 09, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Getty Images)

“He got himself in trouble, I looked at his contract,” Trump continued. “You know, Elon says he never voted Republican, but I didn’t know that because he told me he voted for me, so he’s another bull—artist. “

Musk also disputed Trump’s claim that he told him he had voted for him. Musk responded to an article titled “Donald Trump: Elon Musk told me he voted for me” with: “That’s not true.”

Trump has not officially said whether he intends to run for president in 2024.

