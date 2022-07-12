Ukraine expects continued support from Britain after Johnson resigns

Hossein-Ali Nayeri, a former deputy chief justice of Iran’s Supreme Court, says the mass executions carried out in 1988 were necessary to root out conspirators plotting against the government.

Nayeri made the statement in an interview with the Islamic Revolution Documentation Center of Iran, a website that collects documents related to the 1979 revolution.

Nayeri was named head of the so-called Death Committee, which carried out the executions, according to witnesses who testified in Sweden’s Hamid Nouri case.

The witnesses too say Nayeri accused those who were executed of preparing “new conspiracies” before being put to death.

Nouri, a former Iranian official, is on trial in Stockholm in connection with the mass executions, which eliminated thousands of political prisoners in the summer of 1988 over a three-day period.

Nayeri’s interview by the Islamic Revolution Documentation Center was published on July 9 as Sweden’s judiciary was set to issue a verdict in the Nouri case.

The Death Committee was a four-person group tasked with carrying out a fatwa issued by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of the Islamic republic at the time, to execute thousands of political and ideological prisoners who were serving sentences of jail.

Nayeri, who was then Deputy Chief of the Supreme Court, accused them of creating “organizational relationships” and “new organizations” inside the prison, as well as “obtaining information from outside the jail”.

“The prison atmosphere was in their hands and so new conspiracies were at work. It wasn’t like they just wanted to spend their days in prison,” Nayeri said in the interview, which, according to the documentation center, was the first time. he spoke publicly about the executions.

Nayeri also accused those who were executed of “childish stubbornness” and of attempting to cause “economic damage to the system” by cutting telephone wires and smashing light bulbs.

Khomeini’s fatwa initially targeted members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), a left-wing militant group considered by some to be a cult that for years was considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Great Britain. -Brittany.

The MKO took part in the Islamic revolution that overthrew the shah in 1979, but it was quickly branded a threat by the new clerical establishment.

Through his fatwa, Khomeini paved the way for the immediate execution of Iranian prisoners deemed loyal to the MKO, many of whom had been arrested for the slightest perceived affiliation. The fatwa eventually encompassed all left-wing opponents of the regime, including Communists, Trotskyists, Marxist-Leninists and others.

The Iranian government has never acknowledged the mass executions, nor provided information on the number of prisoners killed.

Rights watchdog Amnesty International estimated that 4,500 people were executed, while the MKO puts the number at around 30,000. Many victims were buried in secret.

Nayeri said there were “special conditions” in Iran in the 1980s and the state of the country was “critical”.

“If it was not for the Imam [Khomeini]’, maybe we wouldn’t have that security at all,” he said in the interview. “Maybe the situation would have been different. Maybe the Islamic Republic wouldn’t have stayed at all.”

Given the lack of action inside the country, Human Rights Watch said foreign courts should take up the case and prosecute Iranian officials implicated in the killings, just as Sweden is doing with Nouri.

Nouri is charged with international war crimes and human rights abuses in connection with the murder of more than 100 people in a prison in Karaj.

Swedish prosecutors are seeking life imprisonment for Nouri, who has been detained in Sweden since his arrest in Stockholm in November 2019. The Stockholm District Court said a verdict in the case was expected on July 14.

With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi