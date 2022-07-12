After his visits to India under Congress, a Pakistani columnist claims to have passed information to ISI-World News, Firstpost





Nusrat Mirza claimed to have been invited to India during the time of Mohammad Hamid Ansari’s vice presidency and also met Milli Gazette editor Zafarul Islam Khan, former chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission.

Nusrat Mirza during a virtual interview with journalist and political analyst Shakil Chaudhary. Image courtesy: ANI screenshot

Islamabad: Nusrat Mirza, a Pakistani columnist who visited India several times during Congress rule, bragged on camera that he used to pass on information gathered during his visits to Islamabad Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan.

In a virtual interview with journalist and political analyst Shakil Chaudhary, Mirza said he had received various privileges from Pakistan’s foreign affairs department during his visits to India.

He shared that “Usually when you apply for India visa they only allow you to visit three places. However, at that time, Khurshid Kasuri (Pakistani politician and writer who served as Foreign Minister between November 2002 and November 2007) was the foreign minister who helped me get a visa for seven cities.”

He claimed that he had visited India several times. “I was invited to India during the time of Mohammad Hamid Ansari’s vice presidency.”

Ansari is a retired Indian politician and diplomat who served as the 12th Vice President of India from 2007 to 2017.

“I visited India five times. I also visited Delhi, Banglore, Chennai, Patna and Kolkata. In 2011, I also met Milli Gazette editor, Zafarul Islam Khan.”

Zafarul-Islam Khan is a former chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission and founder-editor of the Milli Gazette, the main source of information for Indian Muslims.

Responding to a question about Pakistan’s backwardness in Urdu intellectuals and strategists, Mirza replied in the affirmative.

However, he also expressed his disappointment with the leadership of the Pakistani army and said they disregard the situation and generally ignore the work of experts.

“Do you know what the problem is in Pakistan? When a new leader comes, he erases the work done by the previous leader and starts from scratch. Khurshid asked me to hand over the information that I had brought to Kayani (general Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, former head of the Pakistani army). I said I will not pass the information to him, but if you want, I give you the information. He passed it to Kayani,” said he declared.

“Later they called me and asked if I could get more information like this. I asked them to work on the information I provided. They have a research wing. They have information. They know the weaknesses of leadership in India. But they don’t use it,” he added.

Continuing Pakistan’s “nonchalant” approach in handling the intelligence it received from India, he said that “since the arrival of the FATF, Pakistan has not done any activity. Its hands are tied “.

It should be noted that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Terrorist Financing Watch List is keeping a close eye on Pakistan for failing to meet the counterterrorism parameters in the country.

He continued the interview by bragging about how he “completely understands” India and its prospects. He said that although he passed the information on to Pakistani leaders, no one seemed to pay attention to it due to leadership issues.

“Although I agree that I am not an expert, I understand their culture (of India). I know their weaknesses. But the problem is that the experience I have accumulated on India is not used because of the lack of good leadership in Pakistan,” he said. .

“I think I understand how India works. I have studied the circumstances in which Indian Muslims live. I am friends with all the Urdu newspaper editors in India. Many news channel owners are good friends. Whenever I have visited India, I have given several interviews.”

“I know where the separatist movements are happening. But no one wants to exploit the information. The separatist movements are happening in all parts of India. There is no doubt about it. I used to say there there were 26 movements going on, but someone said now there are 67 such movements.”

Mirza also worked as an adviser to the Chief Minister of Sindh. Speaking of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the former prime minister could not even establish himself as a leader within his own party.

Pakistan has lost its credibility on the world stage. During his interview, Mirza noted that China has grown increasingly frustrated with Imran Khan over plans for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

