Turkey’s Erdogan vows to help Ukraine recover stolen grain – Reuters

Russia’s war on Ukraine covered a lot of humanitarian factors, but one that could lead to famine overseas is Russia’s wholesale theft of Ukrainian grain that is being shipped to Russian allies in Africa. .

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted following a call with the Turkish president that “we appreciate their support. We discussed the importance of unblocking (our) ports and resuming grain exports. We must also prevent Russia from taking our grain (from areas under temporary Russian occupation).

Russia has blocked some of Ukraine’s key ports and does not allow international sea travel to Ukraine. After the launch of the Russian invasion on February 24, Ukraine also took steps to mine certain port areas, such as Odessa, to prevent an attack by sea on the city.

As the war rages, the ability of Ukrainian farmers to harvest crops and prepare for planting has been compromised. Allegations have been made that Russia is intentionally burning down Ukrainian farmland and destroying farm equipment in “Europe’s breadbasket”.

The only exit from the Black Sea for the transport of goods, the Bosphorus, a strait that directly crosses Turkish waters. Given this unique leverage, Turkey has played an important role in preventing Ukrainian grain from being stolen from Ukraine. In recent weeks, Turkey has detained several vessels suspected of carrying grain illegally taken from Ukraine by Russia or Russian proxies.

A number of investigations, using satellites, GPS and other technologies, have confirmed that Russia is actively stealing Ukrainian grain and sending it abroad.

Turkey, a NATO member, recently made headlines as having opposed Finland and Sweden joining NATO, before finally changing course and voting in favor of it. decision following American assurances of an arms deal.