Narendra Modi will today launch various projects in Jharkhand and Bihar; here is his complete itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on his one-day visit to Deoghar in Jharkhand and Patna in Bihar on Tuesday, June 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the highly anticipated second Deoghar International Airport in Jharkhand. It will lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore. The airport was built at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Tweeting much the same on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi said on Monday, I am looking forward to being in Jharkhand and Bihar tomorrow to attend various programs.

Just before the start of the holy month of Shravan, one will get the good fortune of darshan and worship at the Baba Baidyanath temple in the holy city of Deoghar. On July 12, there will also be the occasion to inaugurate the airport here. This will facilitate Babadham journey for devotees and boost Jharkhand tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in another tweet.

In addition, he also informed about the inauguration of AIIMS Deoghar. He said, “In line with our commitment to provide top quality healthcare, inpatient (IPD) and theater of operation services at AIIMS, Deoghar will be inaugurated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to inaugurate Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar as it is one of the holiest sites for the majority of people. It attracts people from all over the world. During the program, some components of the development project at the Temple would be inaugurated, which would stimulate spiritual tourism.

Speaking about his visit to Patna, he tweeted: In the evening I will be in Patna to attend a program marking the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha Museum will also be laid.

Check PM Modi’s Detailed Itinerary to Deoghar and Patna

