Politics
Narendra Modi will today launch various projects in Jharkhand and Bihar; here is his complete itinerary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on his one-day visit to Deoghar in Jharkhand and Patna in Bihar on Tuesday, June 12.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the highly anticipated second Deoghar International Airport in Jharkhand. It will lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore. The airport was built at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.
Tweeting much the same on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi said on Monday, I am looking forward to being in Jharkhand and Bihar tomorrow to attend various programs.
Just before the start of the holy month of Shravan, one will get the good fortune of darshan and worship at the Baba Baidyanath temple in the holy city of Deoghar. On July 12, there will also be the occasion to inaugurate the airport here. This will facilitate Babadham journey for devotees and boost Jharkhand tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in another tweet.
In addition, he also informed about the inauguration of AIIMS Deoghar. He said, “In line with our commitment to provide top quality healthcare, inpatient (IPD) and theater of operation services at AIIMS, Deoghar will be inaugurated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to inaugurate Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar as it is one of the holiest sites for the majority of people. It attracts people from all over the world. During the program, some components of the development project at the Temple would be inaugurated, which would stimulate spiritual tourism.
Speaking about his visit to Patna, he tweeted: In the evening I will be in Patna to attend a program marking the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha Museum will also be laid.
Check PM Modi’s Detailed Itinerary to Deoghar and Patna
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Deoghar and Patna on Tuesday. Around 12:45 p.m., PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 16,800 crores in Deoghar. Thereafter around 2:20 p.m., he will perform Darshan and Pooja at the Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. Around 6 p.m., Prime Minister Modi will address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna.
In a step aimed at boosting infrastructure development, improving connectivity and boosting ease of living in the region, Prime Minister Modi will devote himself to the nation and lay the foundation stone for various projects worth of more than Rs 16,800 crore in Deoghar. These projects will contribute to considerably improving the socio-economic prosperity of the region. PM Modi will inaugurate Deoghar Airport. It was built at an estimated cost of around Rs. 400 crores. The airport terminal is equipped to handle more than five million passengers a year.
The services of AIIMS Deoghar will get a boost as Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the services of the Inpatient Department (IPD) and the theater of operations of AIIMS, Deoghar to the nation.
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the components of Baidyanath Dham Development Project, Deoghar” sanctioned under the Ministry of Tourism’s PRASAD scheme.
PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several road projects worth over Rs. 10,000 crores. Projects being groundbreaked include six lanes of the Gorhar to Barwada section of the NH-2; widening of Rajganj-Chas to West Bengal border section of NH-32 among others.
PM Modi later today will address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Prime Minister will inaugurate Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which was built to commemorate 100 years of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.
He will lay the foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha Museum. Different galleries in the museum will showcase the history of democracy in Bihar and the evolution of the current civic structure. It will also have a conference room with a capacity of more than 250 people. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha guest house on this occasion.
