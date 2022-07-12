Trump loses support of half of GOP voters, poll finds





As Donald J. Trump ponders whether to open an unusually early White House campaign, a New York Times/Siena College poll shows his post-presidential quest to shore up support within the Republican Party has rather weakened, with almost half of the parties. primary voters are looking for someone different for president in 2024 and a significant number vowing to ditch him if he wins the nomination.

By focusing on political recovery within his party instead of healing the wounds opened by his alarming attempts to cling to power after his 2020 defeat, Mr Trump appears to have only deepened the fault lines. among Republicans during his year-long revenge tour. A clear majority of primary voters under 35, 64%, along with 65% of those with at least a college degree, a leading indicator of political preferences within the donor class, told pollsters that they would vote against Mr. Trump in a presidential primary. .

Mr. Trump’s conduct on January 6, 2021 appears to have contributed to his declining standing, including among a small but important segment of Republicans who could form his opposition’s base in a possible primary competition. While 75% of primary voters said Mr Trump was simply exercising his right to contest the election, nearly one in five said he had gone so far as to threaten American democracy.

Overall, Mr. Trump retains his primacy in the party: In a hypothetical game against five other potential Republican presidential rivals, 49% of primary voters said they would back him for a third nomination.

The biggest threat to usurping Mr. Trump in the party is Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who was the second choice with 25% and the only other candidate with double-digit support. Among primary voters, DeSantis was the top pick of young Republicans, those with a college degree and those who said they voted for President Biden in 2020.

While about a quarter of Republicans said they didn’t know enough to have an opinion about Mr. DeSantis, he was liked by those who did. Of those who voted for Mr. Trump in 2020, 44% said they had a very favorable view of Mr. DeSantis similar to the 46% who said the same about Mr. Trump.

If Mr. DeSantis and Mr. Trump faced off in a primary, the poll suggested Fox News’ support could prove crucial: Mr. Trump held a 62% to 26% advantage over Mr. DeSantis among Fox News viewers, while the gap between the two Floridians was closing in on 16 points among Republicans who mostly get their news from another source.

The survey suggests that Mr. Trump would not necessarily enter a primary with an insurmountable advantage over rivals like Mr. DeSantis. Her share of the Republican primary electorate is lower than Hillary Clinton’s among Democrats at the start of the 2016 race, when she was seen as the inevitable frontrunner, but eventually found herself embroiled in a protracted primary against Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Mr Trump’s problems within his party leave him paralyzed in a matchup against an unusually vulnerable incumbent.

The Times/Siena poll suggested the fears of many Republican elites over a Trump candidacy may be well founded: He trailed President Biden, 44% to 41%, in a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 contest, despite falling support to Mr. Biden, with voters nationwide giving him a dangerously low Jobs approval rating of 33%.

A growing vote by anyone but Trump in the party has contributed to Mr Trump’s deficit, with 16% of Republicans saying if he were the nominee they would support Mr Biden, support a third candidate, not vote not at all or remained unsure of what they would do. That compared to 8% of Democrats who said they would similarly ditch Mr. Biden in a clash with Mr. Trump.

Biden’s Presidency With midterm elections looming, here’s where President Biden stands.

For Mr. Trump, bleeding that amount of Republican support would represent a big boost from the already troubling level of party voting he lost in his last race.

In 2020, 9% of Republicans voted for someone other than Mr. Trump, while Mr. Biden lost just 4% of Democrats, according to AP VoteCast, a large study of the 2020 electorate by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press.

Kenneth Abreu, a 62-year-old pharmaceutical executive from Pennsylvania, said he had voted Republican for three decades but would support Mr Biden instead of voting for Mr Trump again.

Unlike all those other people who believe every word he says, I’m done, Mr. Abreu said. All the trash he talked about, the lies, January 6th, all that stuff, I just lost all respect for him.

Yet many Republicans who favor someone else in a primary would nonetheless rally behind Mr. Trump if he won the nomination.

Richard Bechtol, a 31-year-old Republican voter in Columbus, Ohio, said he would support Mr. DeSantis or Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas over the former president. Mr. Bechtol was disturbed by Mr. Trump’s behavior that led to the Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

I hope he doesn’t run at all, Bechtol said of the former president.

Mr. Bechtol, an attorney, said he found Mr. Trump’s arrogance off-putting, viewed Mr. Trump as a divisive figure within the party and believed he bore responsibility for the violence.

But he said he would back Mr Trump in 2024 in a rematch with President Biden.

Biden is being bullied by the left wing of his party and I’m also worried about his cognitive function in fact I’m also worried about Trump, he said. It really is a lesser evil situation for me.

It’s too early to tell whether Mr. Trump’s challenges within his party will translate into anything other than speed bumps on his path to the Republican nomination. Highlighting his residual strength, he is viewed favorably by 65% ​​of Republicans who said they would vote against him in a primary, compared to 33% who said they had an unfavorable view.

Trump has done a hell of a job on the economy, said Marie Boyce, a New York Republican in her 60s. There’s nothing bad I can say about him.

David Beard, a 69-year-old retiree in Liberal, Mo., who said he was primarily dependent on Social Security for his income, said he was frustrated with both political parties and all levels of government. He plans to stay with Mr. Trump in 2024, betting it was the best chance to improve the economy.

When Trump was in office, it didn’t seem like prices got out of whack, Mr. Beard said.

He said Democrats’ efforts to hold Mr. Trump accountable for the Jan. 6 attack had been an unnecessary distraction. The government should have focused entirely on the people of the United States and the situation was there, instead of wasting time and money trying to impeach them, Mr Beard said. Nothing is done to help people, and I believe in it with all my heart.

About 20% of all registered voters said they disliked Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden. Mr. Trump also trailed his successor among those voters, 39% to 18%. One in five people told pollsters they would not vote in such an election, despite not being offered the option.

I never thought I’d say this, but if it was Biden and Trump, I don’t think I’d vote, said Gretchen Aultman, a 74-year-old retired lawyer from Colorado who voted for Trump in 2016 I liked Trump’s policies, but he was so abrasive and rude, and having him as president just tore the country apart.

Ms Aultman said she did not see the current president as an acceptable alternative. I cannot in good conscience vote for Biden, she said. I recognize the signs of being old, and his mental sharpness won’t last another two years.

Between the large number of primary voters ready for another candidate and the growing number of those who say they would not vote for the former president again under any circumstances, the poll suggests that Mr. Trump’s biggest obstacle to winning a second term is not another Republican opponent itself. .

John Heaphy, a 70-year-old retired software engineer from Arizona, said he voted for Mr Trump in 2020 but planned to back Mr Biden in 2024 because of the Capitol riot.

Mr. Heaphy said that Mr. Trump had incited an insurrection and that he had been shaken by the support the former presidents’ misrepresentations had received from other Republicans. Indeed, according to the poll, 86% of Republicans who said they would support Mr. Trump in the 2024 primary said he was the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.

Trump lost the election, Mr. Heaphy said. There are too many people who no longer seem to believe in reality.

While Mr. Trump described election integrity as the nation’s most pressing concern, only 3% of Republicans named it the nation’s top problem. But Mr. Trump’s response to his 2020 defeat has been a big factor in how Republicans view 2024.

Of Republicans who said they planned to vote against Mr Trump in a primary, 32% said the former president’s actions threatened American democracy.

Paula Hudnall, a 51-year-old nurse in Charleston, W.Va., said Mr. Trump was right to question the election results. She said she didn’t blame him for the violence at the Capitol.

Any time you have a big gathering, you’re going to have people getting out of control and unruly, said Ms Hudnall, who identified the economy and infrastructure as her main issues.

Ms Hudnall said she was interested in learning more about the other Republican candidates, but Mr Trump had already voted her out again for 2024.

The Times/Siena survey of 849 registered voters nationwide was conducted by telephone using live operators July 5-7. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 4 percentage points. The cross tables and the methodology are available here.

Isabella Grulln Paz and Nate Cohn contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/us/politics/trump-approval-polling-2024.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos