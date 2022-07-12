Factbox: Opinions of the favorites to succeed Britain’s Boris Johnson

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) – The race to succeed Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister has begun, with 11 candidates so far standing for a contest that will ultimately be decided by around 200,000 Conservative Party members.

Below is what the three bookmakers favorites have said on the key issues:

RISHI SUNAK – Current Favorite

On taxation: As finance minister, Sunak put Britain on track to have its biggest tax burden since the 1950s.

In the first speech of his leadership campaign, Sunak said it was not credible to promise both “much more spending and lower taxes” and that he did not regret the tax decisions that it had taken during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

“We need a return to traditional conservative economic values, and that means honesty and responsibility, not fairy tales,” he said.

He has promised to cut taxes once inflation, which hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in May, is brought under control.

“It’s a matter of when, not if,” he said.

On immigration: Sunak’s campaign launch video began with a reference to his grandmother who moved to Britain in the 1960s. His spokesperson told The Times newspaper that he was proud to be from an immigrant family, but he believed Britain should control its borders and would stick to the plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

“We need to build a new consensus on who comes to our country. Yes to talented and hard-working innovators, but above all, to control our borders,” he said in his campaign speech.

On the cost of living: As finance minister, Sunak launched a series of support packages worth a total of 37 billion pounds ($44.14 billion) to help Britons cope with the rising costs. Before resigning, he indicated that he was ready to go further if necessary.

On Brexit: Sunak voted for Brexit in 2016.

Other commitments: Sunak used one of his first campaign articles to speak about women’s rights: “I will protect women’s rights and ensure that women and girls enjoy the same freedom that most men enjoy for granted by feeling safe from aggression and abuse.”

PENNY MORDAUNTE

On taxation: Mordaunt wrote in the Telegraph newspaper: ‘As I cut taxes, I will pioneer sound money, with a key fiscal rule to ensure debt as a percentage of GDP goes down over time.’

She said she would introduce an immediate 50% reduction in VAT on fuel until at least April 2023, funded by increased VAT revenues due to inflation, and raise tax thresholds basic and average incomes in line with inflation.

On the cost of living: “Our economy is facing the double problem of galloping inflation and a drop in confidence with a real risk of recession to come. My government will focus on controlling inflation, by working closely with the independent Bank of England. We cannot risk the wage and price spiral that leads to lower living standards and loss of jobs.”

On Brexit: Mordaunt campaigned for the group ‘Vote Leave’ in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

In a December 2021 speech as deputy trade minister, she said: ‘Brexit is not an event for the international community to mourn. Nor an act of self-harm or one that requires us to be punished. It’ is a huge opportunity for anyone who believes in democracy and the power of trade as a force for good in the world.”

LIZ TRUSS

On taxes: Truss wrote in the Telegraph: ‘I would start cutting taxes from day one to take immediate action to help people with the cost of living. It is not fair to raise taxes taxes now.”

Truss said this would include reversing a rise in social security contributions which came into force in April and ensuring Britain keeps corporation tax “competitive”.

On the economy:

She said she planned to put Britain “back on track to become a high-growth, high-productivity power”, including through “bold supply-side reform”.

On immigration:

Truss has not publicly commented on the Rwandan government’s immigration policy since declaring her candidacy, but she was a member of the cabinet that endorsed it.

On Brexit:

Truss voted to stay in the European Union, but quickly said she had changed her mind. Her supporters said she plans to push forward EU regulatory divergence, including overhauling business regulations, to spur a more vibrant economy.

As Foreign Secretary, she introduced legislation in Parliament to unilaterally overturn certain post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, a policy position she is expected to pursue. This heightened tensions between the two sides.

($1 = 0.8382 pounds)

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.