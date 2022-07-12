Death toll from Russian strike on residential building in Donetsk rises to 34





Ukraine’s campaign to attack Russian supply lines and ammunition storage sites far behind the front lines continued over the weekend, with Ukrainian officials reporting another long-range strike against military positions Russians in the southern region of Kherson. Serhiy Khlan, a member of the Kherson regional council, said on Sunday that there was “a precise hit” on the military unit of the occupiers on Pestelia Street in the city of Kherson. The unit was hit twice on Sunday morning, Khlan said. Geotagged images and videos in Kherson showed a thick column of gray smoke rising into the air on Sunday morning. “Witnesses report screams of Russians under the rubble. The occupants fire into the air when someone tries to approach,” Khlan told Ukrainian television.

“Thanks to modern Western weapons, Russian air defenses cannot intercept artillery [fire].” Khlan also spoke of the difficulty for civilians trying to leave the area. “As for the evacuation from the Kherson region, there is no humanitarian corridor. People leave at their own risk via Vasylivka to Zaporizhzhia; the line of cars can last one to two weeks,” said Khlan. “Occupiers demand money for departure or even take away personal belongings of our people. In case of departure to Crimea, there are risks of being taken to filtration camps.” There is anecdotal evidence that hundreds of residents of Kherson passed through the Crimea and then crossed into Russia or Turkey. What happened? Sunday’s attack follows a series of explosions near Kherson airport on Saturday and at what appears to have been an ammunition storage site in the Donetsk region. Russia’s official TASS news agency reported four explosions in the sky over the city of Kherson caused by what it said were Russian air defense systems. TASS said its correspondent in Kherson reported smoke on Perekopskaya Street in the middle of the city. “Leaving Kherson”: Earlier Friday, Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, called on residents to evacuate the Kherson region. “I urge you to evacuate as soon as possible, by all means. Don’t wait,” Vereshchuk said.

“People have to look for an opportunity to leave because our armed forces are going to be distracted. There will be huge battles,” she said. She warned residents that they could be used as human shields by the Russians and that it is dangerous to stay in the occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Alexander Khinshtein, a member of the Russian parliament, denied Ukraine’s claims. “Ukrainian sources are happily reproducing a fake about a missile attack on the Russian guard base in Kherson,” he said on Telegram. “The missile hit a 4-storey building, where one of the Russian Guards support units was located. The day before, it had been moved to another location.” Geotagged images by CNN show the badly damaged building is in the middle of Kherson, but it’s unclear if it was occupied when it was hit. Ukrainian military intelligence said on Monday it had intercepted a call between Russian soldiers, in which one of them claimed that Ukrainian forces had “hit the most important command. They hit very hard”. The soldier said 12 people were killed in the attack. CNN is unable to verify the authenticity of the call.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edition.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-07-12-22/h_d9099ecbe4bc4fbda8bdd47650f08418 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos