Stay Away From Shortcut Politics: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the people of Jharkhand to stay away from those who practice shortcut politics as it would do the country and the state no good. Mr. Modi was in Deoghar in Jharkhand, famous for Shiva Temple (Babadham), to inaugurate and launch development projects worth 16,835 crore including airport and All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He asked people to pledge to make Deoghar clean. Cleanliness in Deoghar is another of my promises for the people here and those who come to the temple city. People need to beware of those who practice the politics of shortcuts… Sometimes it causes short circuits, the Prime Minister said addressing a crowd on the grounds of Deoghars College. Electricity cannot be obtained through shortcut policies. We need to be careful of those who engage in shortcut policies because they cannot give you airports, AIIMS or other similar developments. Prime Minister Modi then urged the people of Deoghar to clean up their town. He listed the social welfare programs and development works of the BJP government especially for the poor, Adivasis and disadvantaged people in Jharkhand and the country as well. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our government ensured that the poor did not sleep on empty stomachs, he said. When development accelerated in Kashi (Varanasi), the number of tourists tripled. Similarly, in Kedarnath (Uttarakhand), the arrival of tourists increased from two lakh to nine lakh in two months. When tourism flourishes, the local populations, the poor, the Dalits, the adivasis, everyone benefits. In Deoghar too, all sections of society will benefit, Mr Modi said. Whatever work is done today, shouldn’t it have been done sooner? But, earlier, all was not seva bhav for those in power but satta bhav [not the will to do service, but the feeling of power] who seized them. Otherwise, the country, after 75 years of independence, would have taken a big step forward. The BJP government brings development everywhere, to everyone. The Prime Minister said earlier that governments have only done foundation work. But today, we not only lay the foundations, but we also inaugurate [projects]. The people’s money should only be spent on the people, he said. He promised to expand the facilities for pilgrims at Deoghar so that people from all over the world would come here as it was a place for both Shiva and Shakti. The Prime Minister then left for Patna where he is due to unveil the 40ft tall Shatabdi Stambh (centenary column) built in front of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, plant a sample of Kalpatru tree and open the centenary memorial garden which will have 100 varieties of medicinal plants and lay the foundation stone of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Museum which will present 100 years of the glorious journey of the House. He is also to inaugurate the Bihar Legislative Assembly guest house and publish a book on the journey of the first Bihar Assembly to the 17 e. Earlier, Mr Modi visited Babadham Temple and offered a puja to Lord Shiva amid hymns being chanted by local priests. He also undertook a tour of more than 10 km in the city. PM unveiled 16,800 crore projects in Jharkhand

Mr. Modi also laid the foundation stones for various development initiatives and inaugurated projects, with a total value of over 16,800 crores, including a 657-acre airport built at a cost of 401 crores. The airport has a 2,500 meter long runway, which can handle the landing and take-off of Airbus A320 aircraft. He reported an IndiGo flight to Kolkata from Deoghar airport to mark the inauguration of Jharkhands second airport after Ranchi. Mr. Modi had laid the foundation stone of Deoghar Airport on May 25, 2018, a key step towards providing direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, which is an important religious destination for devotees across the country. Mr Modi was warmly welcomed by many people, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, upon his arrival in Jharkhand. He also inaugurated the inpatient department and operating room services at AIIMS, Deoghar. Mr. Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple road, energy and other infrastructure projects. It includes the widening of Palamu-Gumla road, Rehla-Garhwa bypass and Mirza Chowki-Farakka road, in addition to the elevated corridor from Kutchery Chowk to Piska More and Itki RoB to Ranchi. Widening of Gorhar-Khairatunda road, Khairatunda-Barwa Adda section and Ranchi-Mahulia section are also among the projects. Redevelopment of Ranchi station, new Jasidih bypass line, Godda coach maintenance depot and Garhwa-Mahuria looping are also among the railway projects that Modi has inaugurated or laid the foundation stone. Other projects include the establishment of a facility and pipeline network in the Jharia coalbed methane block at Parbatpur, the Bokaro-Angul section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline and LPG plants at Barhi and Bokaro. (With PTI entries)

