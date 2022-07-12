Three men arrested for issuing false visas, charging up to Rs 65,000





Noida police on Sunday arrested three men for allegedly issuing fake visas and deceiving numerous people. The men were identified as Ashutosh Pandey, resident of Ashok Nagar in Delhi, Praveen Kumar Gaur alias Vikrant, resident of Khora Ghaziabad, and Imran Khan, resident of Chijarsali in Ghaziabad.

The accused ran his office as “Om Consultancy”, located in Sector 2, and provided employment opportunities for victims in Gulf countries, police said. The nature of the jobs depended on the candidate’s skills, police said.

A team under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police Ranvijay Singh accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Police-2 Rajneesh Verma and Station-Phase 1 Officer Viresh Pal Giri apprehended the accused from Sector 2 on Sunday.

A Mohd. Nazid, who was issued a false visa by the defendant, had filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (Deceit and dishonest inducement to deliver goods) , 467 (falsification of securities, will, etc.), 468 (false for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (use as genuine of a false document or electronic record) at the Phase-1 police station of Noida, said Viresh Pal Giri.

“In our investigation, we discovered that the accused was taking passport details and using online software to create fake visas. They would charge between Rs 40,000 and Rs 65,000 per person. We recovered 15 passports and four visas in their possession. Two of their associates Gajendra Singh alias Ashveer Singh Chaudhary and another, who have a major role in this activity, are on the run,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Ranvijay Singh, adding that police are investigating. also on the group’s network and criminal history.

The accused would charge money for issuing false visas and the police believe there may be more victims of their fraudulent activity. None of the victims were able to travel on said visas, however, police said. Of the three people arrested, one is a law graduate, Singh said, adding that further investigation into the nature of the group’s activities is ongoing.

