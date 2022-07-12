China’s economy stumbles in Covid fog of war

China’s economic engine has shaken in recent months, battered by the lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. Home sales fell. Many stores and restaurants in some cities have closed, some possibly for good. Youth unemployment has increased.

The slowdown has raised doubts about the viability of China’s stringent strategy of eliminating virtually all Covid infections, whether the cure becomes worse than the social and economic costs of the restrictions. But during a recent visit to Wuhan, the city where the pandemic first took hold, the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, said the extinction of Covid remained paramount.

It would be better to have a slight temporary impact on economic development, rather than let physical safety and public health suffer, Xi said, state media reported. He cited the need to protect the elderly as well as children from infection, and warned officials against fatigue from the bitter 2½-year war against Covid. Perseverance, he said, is victory.

A man talks on the phone behind a barrier of a sealed area, amid new lockdown measures in parts of the city to curb the Covid-19 outbreak in Shanghai, China, July 11, 2022. (Reuters)

This elusive victory over Covid has been made more difficult by the rapid omicron variant and its sub-variant, BA.5, the first domestic cases of which emerged last week in China and which are slipping through the country’s many defenses. .

A month after Shanghai lifted its citywide lockdown, new Covid cases have emerged there in recent days, prompting authorities to order many of the city’s 25 million residents to undergo testing. . Anhui province in eastern China has imposed a virtual lockdown on two counties, and neighboring Jiangsu province, a manufacturing heartland, is scrambling to contain new infections. Xian, a city of 13 million people, closed schools and many businesses after an outbreak.

Like swatting flies with a shovel, China’s Covid strategy can be effective, but also costly and controversial. This involves locking down buildings, neighborhoods or even entire cities for days or weeks to eradicate even a handful of cases. As a result, Xi’s insistence on Covid zero, or dynamic zero as Beijing calls it, has cast an ominous shadow over the country’s economic expectations.

The Chinese government is expected to release key economic data for the second quarter of this year on Friday. According to a Bloomberg survey, economists expect the Chinese government to report that gross domestic product rose about 1% in the second quarter, compared to the same period a year earlier. That’s a sharp drop from the 4.8% expansion in the first quarter and will likely put the government’s 5.5% growth target for this year as a whole out of reach.

Uncertainty is the main factor hurting our national economic development, Yang Weimin, an economist who advises the Chinese government, said in a speech in late June to property developers, citing issues around Covid and measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. pandemic. He also pointed to investor wariness after the crackdown on companies accused of abusing their dominant market position, flouting regulators or breaking official moral codes.

Uncertainty is the great enemy of action, Yang said.

Xi wants officials to quell Covid outbreaks while strengthening the economy. In Wuhan, he visited a laser equipment factory, hailing the potential of new technologies, and also visited a neighborhood that has been promoted as a model of effective Covid control.

In practice, officials are grappling with the diverging demands of Covid controls and economic recovery. The resulting tensions hang over China months before a Communist Party congress, when Xi is all but certain to win another five-year term as party leader, cementing his status as the most powerful leader since Deng Xiaoping and Mao Zedong.

Beijing has tried to restore the confidence of entrepreneurs and consumers to spend, invest and travel. But local officials, facing the threat of dismissal for failing to comply with pandemic controls, often impose additional checks and restrictions on travelers and transport, adding to disruption and uncertainty.

Workers in protective gear walk on a street, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Shanghai, China June 9, 2022. (Reuters)

Often, heads of different departments and companies attend a meeting in the morning on improving zero momentum and then in the afternoon at a meeting on economic growth, said Wu Qiang, an independent political commentator in Beijing.

The tensions are in Xi’s own model for governing the country, he said. The tensions really come from him.

Over the past two years, many Chinese have accepted the Covid restrictions as annoying but necessary. But employees and employers seem increasingly impatient in the face of lockdowns, controls and uncertainties, especially when they have loans, rents and salaries to pay.

The local government has said for sure that they will come to zero in half a month, but I think half a month will not be enough, said Wang Yongguan, who earns a living by cementing walls, during a telephone interview from Sixian County in Anhui Province, which entered lockdown. He also worried about the accompanying slump in home sales. This year will not be good. It wasn’t to begin with.

Policymakers trying to boost investor confidence also fear being accused of undermining Xi’s policies to clean up companies accused of wrongdoing and reckless investing, said Christopher Johnson, chairman of China Strategies Group, citing conversations with officials in Beijing.

Does the boss really want to back down on some of these crackdowns, or is it temporary? Johnson said, referring to Xi. There is a lot of uncertainty.

China’s Covid stop-start restrictions could continue at least into next year, in part because the government has focused on vaccine restrictions and testing. The elderly have a relatively low vaccination rate. Chinese leaders have so far refused to approve more effective vaccines developed overseas, a move motivated by political pride rather than medical considerations, many experts say.

Yet China’s leaders also fear a deep downturn could spark social discontent, anxiety amplified by the impending party congress. Officials are under particular pressure to contain unemployment, which among urban residents aged 16 to 24 reached 18.4% in May, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics. More than 10 million college graduates, a record number, are joining the job search this year. Others will take refuge in higher education.

Even in Beijing, which avoided a citywide shutdown by imposing only limited restrictions, business can be tough. Wang Jing said his restaurant in an alley usually crowded with tourists lost more than 90% of its income in May when Beijing banned eating in restaurants. Limits were eased in early June, but only about a third of cases returned.

2022 is definitely the toughest year, he said. All my staff have been there with me for over 10 years. They all have mouths to feed. How can I turn them?

A worker in protective gear receives food from a delivery man in a gated residential area during the lockdown in Shanghai, China. (Reuters)

China has moved closer to certain political compromises. Authorities have halved the quarantine days imposed on international travelers and close contacts to try to reduce some of the disruption. Xi and Premier Li Keqiang have also hinted indirectly that growth may be below the 5.5% target the government set earlier this year. Some former officials and political advisers have openly said businesses need more clarity to support an economic recovery.

Our hearts cannot ride the waves, go up and down. It’s bad for economic growth and social development, Hu Deping, former vice president of China’s General Chamber of Industry and Commerce, said in a speech to Chinese private business owners in June. Entrepreneurs will only gain confidence when there are no political contradictions.

Even if China is able to contain the Covid without putting major cities under lockdown, the accumulated uncertainty is pushing some companies to rethink their plans.

For Citrosuco, a Brazilian juice maker, business was good until Shanghai closed in April. Its containers of frozen orange juice were at the city’s port, held up by customs inspectors checking the goods for the virus, said Joshua Lim, the company’s general manager in the city.

Clearing customs and moving juice shipments to warehouses, which typically take three to four days, took two weeks, he said. Citrosuco bosses in Brazil have started to reassess China’s prospects, he said.

They ask questions such as How can we best protect our business? he said. If we invest now, what will the return on investment look like and what other risks will we be blinded by?

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.