Elon Musk says Donald Trump should ‘abstain’ from 2024 election





Elon Musk has said former President Donald Trump should not run for a second term, arguing he is too old and “too much drama”.

The Tesla CEO, who had vowed to restore Trump’s Twitter account before ending the social media giant’s $44 billion acquisition, responded late Monday to a Twitter post from Breitbart News that included a clip of Trump slamming the tech mogul as “another bullshit artist.

“I don’t hate this man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,” the world’s richest person tweeted in response to Trump’s comments.

Musk added, “Democrats should also call off the attack — don’t make Trump’s only way of survival to win back the presidency.”

When Musk was pushed back online by a Trump supporter, he replied, “Trump would be 82 when his term ends, which is too old to be CEO of anything, let alone the United States of America. ‘America.”

“Do we really want a bull in an everyday china shop situation!?” Musk added. “Furthermore, I think the maximum legal age for starting a presidential term should be 69.”

Musk wrote that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be a shoo-in for the presidency if he wins the Republican nomination and takes on incumbent Joe Biden.

“If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will win easily — he doesn’t even have to campaign,” according to Musk.

Although DeSantis was touted as a potential challenger to Trump, he gave no indication of his intention to run. Polls show Trump beating any Republican for the GOP nomination in 2024.

Over the weekend, Trump lashed out at Musk, calling him a “bullshit artist.” Getty Images

Another Trump supporter tweeted that Musk’s response “makes no sense” and listed several of Trump’s accomplishments in his first four years in office.

“What – about politics – did you have a problem with?” asked the pro-Trump Twitter user.

“Yeah, but too much drama,” according to Musk.

Trump called Elon Musk a bullst artist as he clashed with Republican midterm candidates in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday night.

Trump, 76, told supporters he predicted the world’s richest man wouldn’t buy Twitter as he railed against the platform that banned him and promoted his company social media platform Truth Social.

Musk, 51, backed out of a $44 billion deal to buy the company on Friday after claiming it failed to provide information about his fake accounts.

Polls show Republican voters overwhelmingly support Trump over other potential candidates. AFP via Getty Images

Trump also claimed the SpaceX and Tesla boss voted for him and then lied about it.

You know, he said the other day, Oh, I never voted for a Republican. I said, I didn’t know that, he told me he voted for me. So he’s another bullst performer, the Republican said.

Musk tweeted in response that it wasn’t true.

