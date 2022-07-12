Politics Live: Boris Johnson loyalists back ‘stop Rishi’ candidate Liz Truss | Political news





Sunak may have the most supporters, but he also seems to have the most enemies

As Johnson loyalists Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg summoned cameras to Downing Street and pledged their support for Liz Truss – crowning her Johnson-chosen successor – momentum was building for the man they wanted to stop. Rishi Sunak, who a week ago was set to trigger the demise of Boris Johnson’s government, had won the backing of two other longtime Johnson supporters – Grant Shapps, who has abandoned his own leadership ambitions, and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab. Support from some of the prime minister’s staunchest supporters as well as longtime rebels like Mark Harper makes it easier for Mr Sunak to claim to be the man who can bring the party together. Mr. Sunak’s speech was about unity. He hailed Boris Johnson’s “good heart” as he pledged to “rebuild trust”. But Tory leadership races are often about who has the fewest enemies – and a ‘Stop Rishi’ campaign is underway. Nadine Dorries has made no secret of her dislike of Rishi Sunak’s plot. This morning, James Cleverley, who supports Liz Truss, reportedly accused Mr Sunak of acting like a Labor chancellor. In his campaign launch today, Mr Sunak sought to allay concerns over his tax cut credentials, saying tax relief is ‘a matter of when not if’. But taxes and spending have become the dividing line in this race, and Rishi Sunak’s opponents are trying to portray him as a chancellor of growth-stifling austerity. His supporters say the former chancellor has experience at the top of government and is ready for number 10. Mr Sunak’s #ReadyforRishi campaign is certainly fluid, and he has the most support among MPs (including three former chief whips: Mark Harper, Mark Spencer and Sir Gavin Williamson), but the right – currently split between candidates like Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman and potentially Priti Patel – could ultimately side with the Foreign Secretary. Ultimately, party members will decide, and the latest run-off scenarios from the Conservative Home member survey show Liz Truss and Penny Mordant both beating the former Chancellor. The contest is officially on, but – at the moment, there are no sure bets in the race for prime minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/tory-leadership-race-live-updates-boris-johnson-sunak-truss-zahawi-truss-badenoch-shapps-12593360 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos