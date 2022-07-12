Indonesia becomes self-sufficient in rice: Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is optimistic that Indonesia will soon achieve rice self-sufficiency as the country has stopped importing rice for the past three years. “I am sure that we will achieve self-sufficiency in rice because we have not imported rice for the past three years,” the president noted in his statement after visiting the Subang Rice Research Center on Tuesday. , in West Java. Indonesia previously imported 1.5 to 2 million tons of rice, but over the past three years the country had managed to increase its rice production. Based on information provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, the national rice production had reached 31.31 million tons in 2019, increased to 31.36 million tons in 2020 and was recorded at 31.33 million. tons in 2021. The head of state said he visited the Indonesian Rice Research Center to ensure the availability of food, especially rice, as the research center was preparing the seeds to produce superior varieties of rice. Jokowi also reiterated that Indonesians must be vigilant, including ensuring the availability of sufficient food in the face of food shortages in several countries. He said the Subang Rice Research Center has continued to prepare superior varieties of rice seeds and also aims to find new varieties of rice seeds. According to the President, a superior variety of rice seed has played an important role in boosting national rice production which must be maximized on every hectare. Jokowi said that if the rice seeds were planted correctly, the inbred rice seeds (Inpari) 32 and 42 could produce approximately up to 12 tons of rice per hectare. “Let’s say that with an average production of only seven to eight tons, it’s already a good deal for our food supplies, especially rice,” he said. On the occasion, the president reminded the community not only to depend on the food crops of rice but also to develop other food crops, such as sago, sorghum, porang (Amorphophallus muelleri Blume), maize and cassava, which still have the possibility of increasing their production. Related News: Widodo Praises Agriculture Minister, Farmers for Maintaining Food Supply

Related News: Price of rice remains stable despite disruption in food supply chain: Jokowi

