Press: Is Stephen Bannon ready to turn against Donald Trump?





Don’t be fooled. Suddenly, the media was all fired up that former White House adviser Stephen Bannon had agreed to testify before the Jan. 6 Select Committee. Not only that, Bannon got permission from former President Trump to testify. And Bannon says he wants to testify in public. On national television!

All of this generated a Niagara of wild speculation: Has Bannon finally seen the error of his ways? Is it time for Bannon to come to Jesus? Will Bannon become the latest former top White House official to turn on Trump and come clean about Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 riot? Will Bannon be the new John Dean?

Don’t be fooled. It’s not a miracle cure. This is all part of a conspiracy concocted by Trump and Bannon to sabotage the work of the committee. Trust Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Zoe Lofgren (D-California), and other Jan. 6 committee members to see what’s really behind Bannon’s sudden conversion. It’s so obvious.

Consider the context. Many congressional Republicans believe House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) ruined everything by refusing Speaker Nancy Pelosis (D-Calif.)’s offer to create a genuinely bipartisan, in which Republican members could call their own witnesses and cross-examine witnesses who appeared. Trump himself accused McCarthy of making a big mistake. This committee, it was a bad decision not to be represented on this committee, he told Conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root. It was a very, very stupid decision.

Alarmed by the national attention the Jan. 6 committees garnered with his series of dramatic hearings, and frustrated that no one was telling his side of the story, Trump apparently came up with a plan: Free Bannon, let Bannon, of course. , was only too willing to go for. After all, in their warped minds, it’s a two-iron. Bannon is off two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for his earlier refusal to testify, for which he is due to stand trial on July 18. Process, no cross-examination and no real Republican members or witnesses.

For both of them, it’s the perfect plan: Trump makes his big lie part of the committee’s case, and Bannon stays out of jail. The perfect plan, except it won’t work because the select committee members aren’t stupid enough to fall for it. And neither, Bannon learned yesterday, is the Justice Department, which dismissed his sudden willingness to testify before Congress as a political stunt.

First, they know that Bannon was not an innocent bystander on January 6. According to various media outlets, he was up to his armpits in trying to overturn the election. In his podcast, he took credit for bringing the crowd together for the Stop the Steal rally in Washington. In the days leading up to Jan. 6, he was reportedly in frequent contact with Trump and his allies; he hosted Trump advisers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman on his podcast. He attended the Trump War Room at the Willard Hotel, reports say. and he worked to get the leader of the Proud Boys out of jail. And on January 5, he promised his podcast audience: All hell is going to break loose tomorrow.

Second, they won’t let Bannon dictate his own terms. The committees won’t give Bannon a national television platform to plead the Fifth or tell his own pack of lies before he testifies privately, like all the other witnesses.

One last time: Don’t be fooled. Let’s not ban here to save democracy by telling the truth. Let’s ban to save our own ass, and Trump’s ass, by telling another pack of lies.

Press is the host of The Bill Press Pod. He is the author of From the Left: A Life in the Crossfire.

