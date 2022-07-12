Putin expected to meet Erdogan and Raisi in Iran next week





Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week, the Kremlin announced on Tuesday, a day after the United States warned that Tehran could supply Moscow with drones for its invasion of Ukraine. During a trip to Tehran next Tuesday, Putin will attend a trilateral meeting with Iranian and Turkish leaders – Ibrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, respectively – the so-called Astana format of meetings for the Syria-related talks, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. . This will be Putin’s second trip abroad since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24. In June, the Russian leader visited Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, two former Soviet states in Central Asia. Russia and Iran are the main military and political supporters of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Turkey, on the other hand, played a role in the Syrian civil war by arming the forces opposing Assad, mainly the Free Syrian Army. Putin’s visit to Iran will follow US President Joe Bidens’ visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia this week, during which Iran’s nuclear program and nefarious activities in the region will be a key topic of discussion. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms Peskov told reporters that during the visit to Tehran, Putin will also have a separate meeting with Erdogan. Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands after a joint press conference after six-hour talks at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, March 5, 2020. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool) In March, Erdogan helped mediate talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Istanbul. Peskov said there was no discussion of a new round of such talks. The White House said on Monday it believed Russia was looking to Iran to supply it with hundreds of drones, including those capable of carrying weapons, for use in Ukraine. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear if Iran had already supplied any of the vehicles to Russia, but said the US had information indicating that Iran was preparing to train Russian forces to use them as early as this month. Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to supply Russia with up to several hundred drones, including weapons-capable drones on an accelerated schedule, Sullivan told reporters, referring to drones by the acronym of unmanned aerial vehicles. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, July 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Iran has not commented on Sullivan’s statement. Iran has been working on drone development for a long time, including the so-called stray munitions, kamikaze drones like the Switchblade that the United States delivered to Ukraine. The US decision to publicly reveal that the two countries’ main regional rival was helping to rearm Russia comes as Israel and Saudi Arabia have resisted global efforts to punish Russia for its action in Ukraine over their national interests. In Tehran, Mohammadrez Pourebrahimi, the head of the Iranian parliament’s economic committee, told the official IRNA news agency that Putin’s trip would aim to improve economic relations between the two sanctions-hit countries.

Join our Israeli culinary experience! Learn more Learn more Already a member? Log in to stop seeing this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/putin-set-to-meet-erdogan-and-raisi-in-iran-next-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos