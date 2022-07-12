Biden closes in on trade war truce with China

TOKYO Joe Bidens White House is signaling a repeal of tariffs on some Chinese products, but for multiple reasons there needs to be a firmer grip and faster action. The US leader said earlier this week that his economics team was still discussing removing levies on some Chinese products.

When Biden took office in January 2021, he immediately had two big economic wins at his disposal. The first was the awkward and chaotic end of Donald Trump trade war with the nation that manufactures the vast majority of goods Americans buy. Although Trump claimed that China was bearing the brunt of his 10-15% lifts on imports, households from Miami to Seattle were doing the same.

The second was to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade agreement, which Trump left in one of his first acts as president, leaving Tokyo to assume the role of leader of the pacts. Yet Biden has failed to pick any of these handy fruits.

On the contrary, he left the tariffs in place for fear of being branded soft on China by Republicans. And he kept the United States out of the TPP to avoid angering progressives and other members of his Democratic Party wary of free trade and popular perceptions that he exports American jobs. abroad.

What Bidens’ team didn’t realize was that the final stage would have taken most of the sting out of the first.

Trump’s withdrawal from the TPP in 2017 marked Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s year. The 12-nation grouping initiated during Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017 aimed to contain China’s role in Asia. Obama even cajoled the Japanese Shinzo Abe to join, despite intense reactions from the Liberal Democratic Party of deceased prime ministers.

Washington’s exit and Biden’s failure to join created a free trade vacuum that Xi happily filled with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the largest trade grouping in history.

Fast forward so far, Bidens’ inability to ease or remove Trump’s China tariffs is exacerbating inflationary pressures that are already upending his legacy and chances in the midterm elections in November.

But now, as Xi makes his own set of policy mistakes, including his embrace of a zero Covid policy that is crippling the Chinese economy, there are finally encouraging free trade signals coming from Washington.

Better late than never

Bidens Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said over the weekend that the White House will decide shortly to roll back property taxes that have done nothing to change Beijing’s behavior and all to increase costs for American households.

There are many metrics to measure how well Trump’s trade war backfired, not the least of which paved the way for today’s runaway inflation.

One of the most egregious comes from Federal Reserve Bank of New York economist Mary Amiti, who says Trump’s tariffs have wiped out $1.7 trillion in market capitalization among nearly 3,000 companies she has followed in 2018 and 2019.

And the damage goes beyond American shores.

In a recent report for the Peterson Institute for International Economics, David Steinberg and Yeling Tan found that US protectionism is turning many mainlanders against free trade.

They say Trump’s policies have led to a steady decline in public support for international economic cooperation in China, the world’s second-largest trading nation in 2019 and by far the largest among developing economies.

Similar spillovers are detected as far away as Latin America.

This finding is replicated in parallel experiments on technology cooperation and validated outside the Chinese context with a survey experiment in Argentina, Tan says.

Research shows, she says, that responses to U.S. protectionism reflect both a logic of direct reciprocity that citizens want to retaliate against the United States specifically and a logic of generalized reciprocity that reduces support for trade on a systemic basis. wider.

This, in turn, makes it harder for Xi to make concessions in the United States, says Jessica Chen Weiss, an economist at Cornell University.

Appearing to bow to Washington, she said, would risk a potentially destabilizing domestic backlash. Tan adds that since U.S. protectionism also incentivizes foreign governments to raise their own tariff barriers, the total cost of these measures is likely to be even higher than often thought.

Bidens’ team has so far slowed the end of the trade war, a reflection of competing voices and opinions within his administration.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is in cahoots with U.S. labor organizations who want the tariffs to stay, saying they give Washington leverage in talks with the Xi government.

But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen argued that Trump’s tax cut would help reduce the worst US inflation seen since the early 1980s.

In June, Yellen said that while I honestly don’t think pricing policy is a panacea when it comes to inflation, cuts could help bring down the prices of things people buy that are expensive.

Commerce Secretary Raimondo said the removal of duties on household items can make sense. Yet she favors maintaining taxes on steel and aluminum products made in China for reasons of national security and fairness to American workers.

Some private economists are less optimistic about the benefits of lifting tariffs on inflation. Barclays Bank, for example, thinks that any Chinese tariff cuts will be a drop in the ocean to bring US inflation under control, which is currently rising at an annual rate of 8.6%.

David French, senior vice president of the US National Retail Federation, says no one knows how quickly consumers might feel genuine relief.

Billions of dollars in tariffs have already been paid on many of the items currently moving through retail supply chains, French told Bloomberg. Retroactive tariff relief may have a more immediate impact on the costs of items that have already arrived in the United States.

The hope is that in the long run, says Clete Willems, a former top White House trade negotiator, this will lead to a process that tries to streamline things more broadly and tie them more closely to their supply chain goals. ‘supply.

It’s time to change jobs

Be that as it may, a change in American strategy would be appropriate.

Rather than seeking to transform China, the Biden administration has so far been content to watch the Xis government shoot itself in the foot with clumsy foreign and domestic policies, say economists Sam Bresnick and Nathaniel Sher.

Xi Jinping is having a bad year, are they arguing in a recent analysis for The Diplomat. Amid intensifying competition with the United States, the Chinese president has imposed a series of policies that are hurting the Chinese economy and pushing countries in Asia and around the world to partner with the United States. .

Beijing’s zero Covid policy, they write, is damaging the Communist Party’s credibility, and Xi’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is tarnishing China’s international image.

Although China emerged from the first wave of Covid-19 as the only major economy to avoid recession, recent crises in the property sector, aggressive technology regulations, rising energy costs and lockdowns in major cities hit the Chinese economy, Bresnick and Nathaniel Sher argue.

The business climate has hit a wall and foreign companies are increasingly reluctant to commit more capital to China. Others are considering leaving for good, they wrote.

Yet Bidens’ dithering further undermines Washington’s standing in global free-trade circles and for few rewards.

Mark Williams of Capital Economics estimates that tariffs have slashed just over 0.5% of China’s GDP. Some Chinese companies have been able to escape this by redirection of shipments to the United States via third countries, mainly in Southeast Asia, says Williams. This may have compensated for up to half the drag.

And the U.S.’s arbitrary imposition of levies on Washington’s trading partners has hurt both the Americas’ reputation and the global trade scene. Under Trump, the United States has really started to behave like a kind of rogue state in international trade, says Chatham House analyst Ben Horton.

Since then, the Bidens administration has made only glacial progress in improving the economic game of the Americas.

Shortly after taking office, Biden pledged to spend big on new research and development to ensure America’s tech industry regains a $300 billion boost to start. It marked a giant pivot away from the Trump era, which disrupted the global trading system but neglected domestic capacity building.

Trump’s massive $1.8 trillion stimulus package has done nothing to spur investments in semiconductors, innovation and productivity-enhancing technologies that could curb inflationary pressures today.

Biden realizes more than Trump that tackling China means bolstering his country’s economic might.

Congress, however, thwarted Bidens’ plans to challenge Beijing’s mammoth multi-trillion-dollar campaign to make China the dominating power in 5G, electric vehicles, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and renewable energies.

The United States may know how to build the best bombers and missile systems in the world, but it won’t help us here, says Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz, an economist at Columbia University.

Instead, says Stiglitz, the West must once again make our economic, social and political systems the envy of the world. In the United States, this begins with reducing gun violence, improving environmental regulations, addressing inequality and racism, and protecting women’s reproductive rights. Until we have proven ourselves worthy to lead, we cannot expect others to march to our drum.

Stiglitz also thinks we need to offer concrete help to developing and emerging countries, starting with a waiver on all Covid-related intellectual property so they can produce vaccines and treatments themselves.

Even before that, signs are mounting that Biden, 538 days into his presidency, realizes it’s time to end a trade war policy that hurts American consumers far more than government and trade policies. Xi.

