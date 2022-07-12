





PM Modi to attend first I2U2 Leaders Summit virtually on July 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first I2U2 Leaders Summit, with leaders from Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States on July 14 virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first I2U2 Leaders Summit, with leaders from Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States on July 14 virtually. I2U2 aims to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas such as water, energy, transport, space, health and food security. “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in an I2U2 summit, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and United States President Joseph R. Biden,” the ministry said. External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The I2U2 grouping was conceptualized at the meeting of foreign ministers of the four countries held on October 18 last year. “Each country also has regular Sherpa-level interactions to discuss possible areas of cooperation,” the MEA said. It aims to mobilize private sector capital and expertise to help modernize infrastructure, low-carbon development pathways for our industries, improve public health, and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies. The leaders will discuss possible joint projects within the framework of I2U2 as well as other common areas of mutual interest to strengthen the economic partnership in trade and investment in our respective regions and beyond. These projects can serve as a model of economic cooperation and provide opportunities for our businessmen and workers. (ANI)

