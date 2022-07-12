Elon Musk’s last jibe to the former US president





Washington:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Monday it was time for former US President Donald Trump to “hang up his hat and sail into the sunset.”

Musk’s jibe comes after Trump called the Tesla CEO “another bull s*** artist”. The row began with Trump claiming that Musk had voted for him. However, Musk denied that claim, saying it was “not true.”

Earlier, Trump called Musk “another bull s*** artist” and repeated that he had voted for him.

“You know what he (Elon Musk) said the other day that he never voted Republican. You know he told me he voted for me. So that’s another shitty artist,” he said at a rally for Save America in Anchorage, Alaska.

The former US president also commented on the ongoing legal battle between Twitter and Musk. “Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where have you heard that before? From me…He got himself into trouble,” Trump said.

Trump’s comment follows a US billionaire’s decision to withdraw from the Twitter deal that led to a lawsuit from the social media giant. Musk last week said he was ending his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, citing multiple breaches of the purchase agreement, according to a letter sent by the billionaire Tesla chief’s team to Twitter.

Responding to a report of Trump’s remarks on Twitter, where Musk has more than 100 million followers, the Tesla CEO wrote, “That’s not true.”

In another tweet, he said: “I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset. Democrats should call off the attack too – don’t do it. so that the only way for Trump to survive is to win back the presidency.”

Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor said on Saturday the company would take legal action against US billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk to force him to buy the social media company on agreed terms.

In April, Musk reached an acquisition deal with Twitter at $54.20 per share in a deal valued at around $44 billion. However, Musk suspended the deal in May to allow his team to examine the veracity of Twitter’s claim that less than 5% of accounts on the platform are bots or spam.

Twitter Inc shares fell sharply after Tesla CEO Elon Musk ended a $44 billion takeover deal, paving the way for a legal battle.

The shares currently stand at $33.31 each, significantly lower than Musk’s offer of $54.20 per share, according to FactSet data released Monday by The Wall Street Journal, The Hill reported.

