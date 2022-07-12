A good start, but Russia is not easily convinced

Jakarta. Ukraine’s Ambassador to Indonesia Vasyl Hamianin said Tuesday that President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s visit to Kyiv and Moscow was a good start, but it takes more than good words and persuasion to convince the Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine.

“I must admit that I am very satisfied [with the visit]. If anyone expected that after this historic visit Putin would stop and the war would end, he must be a fantasy dreamer. Because peace does not come that easily,” Hamianin told a virtual press conference in Jakarta.

“However, the first and main important step in building bridges between the aggressor and the attacked country has been taken. Now it indicates whether the aggressor would like to talk,” Hamianin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, still shows no sign of being willing to talk to Ukraine, according to Hamianin.

“I hope there is a deep understanding in [both] to the Indonesian government and public that good words, persuasion and arguments are not enough to stop Russia,” the ambassador said.

About two weeks ago, Jokowi met his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts – Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy – at their respective palaces. In Moscow, Jokowi said he set out to become a communication bridge between Russia and Ukraine.

“You can’t just solve a very complicated problem in one visit. It was a good start. It was an exemplary visit, a leading example for the whole world [that] we should build bridges and not wage wars. We should end the war, but we can’t end it now [or] in a second,” Hamianin said.

“It’s a step towards understanding who Putin is, what Russia is and what we can do with it. Because if you were here [with] Putin, you would understand [that] just talking doesn’t work,” he added.

President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on June 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Presidential Press Office)

Food storage problem

The Russian-Ukrainian war, which has already been going on for months, has triggered a global food crisis.

Ukraine reported that around 20 million tonnes of grain were now stuck in its silos. Russian blockades have prevented Ukraine from sending its grain to the world market. As older grain remains in silos, Ukrainian farmers may find it difficult to store their new crops when harvest season arrives.

“The greatest danger lies in the future, when the new crops fall and there will be no more storage space,” Hamianin told reporters.

The envoy then warned that this food storage problem could lead to an irreversible disaster that could last a year or more.

At the presser, Hamianin spoke about the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting held in Bali last week. Attendees were mostly on the same page that war was the cause of the global food crisis, according to Hamianin.

“The only reason for all the problems we face today is the war against Ukraine. You can treat it as you wish. You can try to analyze or provide reasons, but nothing can justify the war,” Hamianin said.

Hamianin also commented on the departure of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from the G20 talks.

“Maybe [Lavrov’s walkout] not because the Ukrainian foreign minister spoke. I think it’s because he was humiliated and realized that there was no place for a terrorist state of Russia, an invader, a war criminal in a respectful gathering said Hamianin.