



Queens’ top advisers have worked closely with Downing Street officials to ensure Her Majesty is not put in a difficult position over any honors outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson may attempt to bestow before leave office, I understand. It is understood that Queens Private Secretary Sir Edward Young has been in regular contact with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case since Mr Johnson’s resignation last Thursday and has been assured that the senior UK civil servant will consider any recommendations deemed inappropriate before to transmit them to the palace. As the palace source said I : Sir Edward is aware of the unusual circumstances surrounding any honor of resignation offered by Mr Johnson and has been assured that every effort will be made to avoid any embarrassment to Her Majesty. The source added that Sir Tom Scholar, Permanent Secretary to the Treasury and Chairman of the Honors Committee, is also closely monitoring any recommendations from Mr Johnson before they are forwarded to the Palace. The key to any recommendation is that it does not put Her Majesty in a difficult position, the Palace official added. Last week I also revealed the Queen was set to deny Boris Johnson a general election as he tries to cling on to power. Senior courtiers in Queens had already come to the conclusion that if Mr Johnson made such a desperate move there were two main reasons for refusing his request. Firstly, it was clear that the Prime Minister did not enjoy the support of his parliamentary colleagues and, although he claims to have received a mandate from the people, his mandate legally belongs to the Tory MPs elected in the December 2019 general election. Second, Queens councilors considered whether the Conservative Parliamentary Party was able to form a government without the need for a general election and concluded that it was. No 10 has confirmed that Mr Johnson will go ahead with a resignation honors list before he leaves Downing Street, despite calls from opposition parties for the tradition to be dropped given the circumstances surrounding his resignation. According to reports over the weekend, the Prime Minister is planning to reward Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries for her loyalty by raising her to the Lords along with Allegra Stratton, who resigned as No 10 communications chief after being filmed joking about parties in Downing Street during the Covid lockdowns. I understands that the only honors list actually compiled by Mr Johnson is that submitted to the Lords Nominating Committee last month, which includes a peerage for daily mayeditor Paul Dacre. The temperature reported that the committee had previously rejected Theresa May’s nomination of Mr Dacres because he was an active journalist. Tory donor Michael Hintze is also said to be waiting to be knighted before Mr Johnson leaves office. It is understood that the Palace has received a list of potential candidates for the honors which spans almost an entire A4 page. David Cameron knighted eight in his resignation honors in 2016, while Theresa May created 13 peers in 2019. The Liberal Democrats have written to the House of Lords Nominations Committee and the Cabinet Office Honors Committee asking them to block any honor rolls for Mr Johnson, arguing the Prime Minister is too tarnished to be allowed one .

