Politics
Panic in China as case rises and Xi Jinping’s policies criticized
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – China continues to report an increase in Covid-19 cases. Additional cases have people worried if Beijing will reapply”draconian“strategy which is confinement total.
reported from Reuters, China reported 424 more cases on Monday (7/11/2022), down slightly from 429 the previous day. No deaths were reported yesterday.
Additional Covid-19 cases in China have increased from June 2022, which was around 100-200 per day. In fact, however, the additional cases were far fewer than in their neighbors South Korea and Japan, where additional cases exceeded 30,000 a day.
Even so, for China which adheres to zero covid strategy, this additional case is taken very seriously. The surge in cases and the discovery of the BA.5 subvariant in the city of Xian, for example, forced Beijing to immediately limit community and business activities in a number of areas.
The city of Xian, the capital of Shaanxi province, immediately acted decisively. The local government banned people from eating in restaurants for the next seven days.
It is also forbidden for the authorities to rush. Schools and public establishments will also be closed.
The government has carried out mass testing in the city of 12.9 million people. MThe community is asked to stay at home, including residents of low-risk areas.
The Xian government’s decision immediately caused some people to panic. Students and migrant workers voted for the exodus from the city dubbed “eternal peace”.
This eventually led to the Xian government announcing that it was only enforcing restrictions and not confinement full. They also confirmed that supermarkets and grocery stores would remain open.
Not only Xian, the city Lanzhou in northwest China and Haikou, the capital of Hainan Islands province, also imposed restrictions by shutting down non-essential business activities for seven days and carrying out mass testing. Onlylow-risk citizens to shop and work.
Mass testing was also carried out in Anhui. The region is a center for agriculture and the automotive industry.
Meanwhile, in the special self-governing city of Macau, the government closed casinos for the first time in two years. Thirty casinos and other business centers will be closed for the week.
Like Covid-19 returning home, Shanghai will also conduct mass testing at this time. This decision worries residents if confinement will be reinstated.
As a remark, panic buying had hit Shanghai when the government had time to confinement April and May 2022. Confinement also left Shanghai residents with a shortage of food and medicine, even calling hotlines for services Mental Health triple.
Weibo and WeChat platforms are buzzing with this possibilitylockdown. However, the government has confirmed that it will only carry out mass testing.
In fact, China’s zero Covid-19 strategy has been criticized by many parties. They think President Xi Jinping is unrealistic.
The reason is that new, more contagious variants have the potential to continue to emerge.“Achieving zero Covid is clearly no longer important. It will not be achieved,” he said. Jin Dongyan virology University of Hong Kong, City of South China Morning Post.
Dongyan reminded that the new BA.4, BA.5 variant is not lethal even though it is more contagious. For this reason, China’s strategy is seen as only disrupting the economy.
Instead of mass testing or strict policies, Dongyan hopes Beijing will focus on increasing vaccinations, especially for vulnerable groups and the elderly.
Of China’s 1.4 billion people, 90% have received full vaccinations. However, the number of vaccinated among the elderly is lower than the national average. The number of elderly people who have received full vaccination is only 80%, while in Shanghai it is even lower at 70%.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
Next post
This is the new Chinese Covid update, there is another city “locked down”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20220712133835-4-354977/china-panik-karena-kasus-naik-kebijakan-xi-jinping-dikritik
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- LOral R & I is working with NASSCOM CoE for innovation in India July 12, 2022
- The Last of Us Part 1 goes gold ahead of September launch July 12, 2022
- Into the Wild: This is how Ranveer Singh celebrated his birthday with Deepika Padukone July 12, 2022
- ‘They are impossible’: how to get medical help to Ukrainians in need July 12, 2022
- Putin expected to meet Erdogan and Raisi in Iran next week July 12, 2022