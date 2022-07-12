Panic in China as case rises and Xi Jinping’s policies criticized

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – China continues to report an increase in Covid-19 cases. Additional cases have people worried if Beijing will reapply”draconian“strategy which is confinement total.

reported from Reuters, China reported 424 more cases on Monday (7/11/2022), down slightly from 429 the previous day. No deaths were reported yesterday.

Additional Covid-19 cases in China have increased from June 2022, which was around 100-200 per day. In fact, however, the additional cases were far fewer than in their neighbors South Korea and Japan, where additional cases exceeded 30,000 a day.

Even so, for China which adheres to zero covid strategy, this additional case is taken very seriously. The surge in cases and the discovery of the BA.5 subvariant in the city of Xian, for example, forced Beijing to immediately limit community and business activities in a number of areas.

The city of Xian, the capital of Shaanxi province, immediately acted decisively. The local government banned people from eating in restaurants for the next seven days.

It is also forbidden for the authorities to rush. Schools and public establishments will also be closed.

The government has carried out mass testing in the city of 12.9 million people. MThe community is asked to stay at home, including residents of low-risk areas.

The Xian government’s decision immediately caused some people to panic. Students and migrant workers voted for the exodus from the city dubbed “eternal peace”.

This eventually led to the Xian government announcing that it was only enforcing restrictions and not confinement full. They also confirmed that supermarkets and grocery stores would remain open.

Not only Xian, the city Lanzhou in northwest China and Haikou, the capital of Hainan Islands province, also imposed restrictions by shutting down non-essential business activities for seven days and carrying out mass testing. Onlylow-risk citizens to shop and work.

Mass testing was also carried out in Anhui. The region is a center for agriculture and the automotive industry.

Meanwhile, in the special self-governing city of Macau, the government closed casinos for the first time in two years. Thirty casinos and other business centers will be closed for the week.

Like Covid-19 returning home, Shanghai will also conduct mass testing at this time. This decision worries residents if confinement will be reinstated.

As a remark, panic buying had hit Shanghai when the government had time to confinement April and May 2022. Confinement also left Shanghai residents with a shortage of food and medicine, even calling hotlines for services Mental Health triple.

Weibo and WeChat platforms are buzzing with this possibilitylockdown. However, the government has confirmed that it will only carry out mass testing.

In fact, China’s zero Covid-19 strategy has been criticized by many parties. They think President Xi Jinping is unrealistic.

The reason is that new, more contagious variants have the potential to continue to emerge.“Achieving zero Covid is clearly no longer important. It will not be achieved,” he said. Jin Dongyan virology University of Hong Kong, City of South China Morning Post.

Dongyan reminded that the new BA.4, BA.5 variant is not lethal even though it is more contagious. For this reason, China’s strategy is seen as only disrupting the economy.

Instead of mass testing or strict policies, Dongyan hopes Beijing will focus on increasing vaccinations, especially for vulnerable groups and the elderly.

Of China’s 1.4 billion people, 90% have received full vaccinations. However, the number of vaccinated among the elderly is lower than the national average. The number of elderly people who have received full vaccination is only 80%, while in Shanghai it is even lower at 70%.

