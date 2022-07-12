Chinese censors ban Winnie the Pooh over comparisons to President Xi





Did Winnie the Pooh steal China’s honey? China is blocking all mentions of the popular fictional character on social media sites – which may seem odd to Westerners who view the friendly, honey-loving bear as completely harmless. According BBC Newsthe Chinese government blocks the use of the iconic character to nip in the bud any comparison with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Users of popular messaging app WeChat and other social media sites discovered it over the weekend after realizing gif images of Pooh and even his friends had been deleted. Users of the Twitter-like service Weibo also found that while Pooh’s Chinese name was still searchable, images that previously appeared no longer did. Read also : Why the Chinese group Wanda abandoned its theme park business Obviously, not every instance of Winnie the Pooh online would have to do with President Xi, but bloggers have used it to refer to the president. The BBC highlighted a few examples from recent years. In one, Xi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are compared to Pooh and Eeyore after what the internet saw as a disastrous attempt to shake hands in 2014. In another, President Barack Obama is compared to Tigger walking alongside Pooh. Chinese netizens FTW. #APEC2014 pic.twitter.com/6wFDvhlaNv —Josh Chin (@joshchin) November 10, 2014 The government is trying to stop ridiculing its leader and also trying to stop Pooh from becoming a go-to symbol for anything other than a chubby, iconic kid character. Read also : Hollywood will audit the Chinese box office for the first time This is done by blocking Pooh’s Chinese name and all images of him. There is a story of people comparing Chinese government officials to people or animals. Former President Jiang Zemin, for example, tends to be juxtaposed with pictures of frogs. The Simpsons 30th Anniversary: ​​12 Best. Memes. Already. (Pictures)

Not only did The Simpsons repeatedly predict our real future, they also provided some amazing memes "The Simpsons" has been on the air for 30 years, and in that time it has become an essential part of the pop culture lexicon. Here are 12 essential gags, quotes and moments that have permeated the internet.

