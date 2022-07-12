(Multimedia) Indonesia, China agree to foster new growth poles – Xinhua English.news.cn





Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Jakarta, Indonesia, July 11, 2022. (Indonesia Presidential Palace/via Xinhua) The Indonesian President thanked China for its strong support for Indonesia as the country holding the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 (G20), and praised the results achieved at the 2nd meeting of the Mechanism for Cooperation and China-Indonesia high-level dialogue. JAKARTA, July 11 (Xinhua) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on Monday to foster new growth points and deepen cooperation in various areas between the two countries. During his meeting with Mr. Wang, Mr. Widodo thanked China for its strong support for Indonesia as the country holding the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 (G20), and praised the results achieved during the the 2nd meeting of the China-Indonesia High-Level Cooperation and Dialogue Mechanism. Indonesia hopes to deepen cooperation with China in areas such as trade and economy, investment, digital economy and green development, he said, noting that the two countries should strengthen cooperation. coordination and integration to jointly advance major projects related to the Belt and Road Initiative, and in particular the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway. Wang for his part congratulated Indonesia for successfully hosting the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali, which underscored the important role Indonesia plays as a representative of major developing countries and economies. emerging communities, and sent a positive signal to meet global challenges in solidarity. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Chinese top diplomat said, the leaders of the two countries have maintained close communication and interaction, providing strategic guidance for the high-level development of bilateral relations and giving strong impetus to their joint fight against the virus and their efforts for economic recovery. According to Wang, the two countries have also fully implemented the important consensus reached by their heads of state, forged a new model of bilateral cooperation characterized by a “four-wheel drive” aspect in political, economic, cultural and maritime, and have determined the direction of building a Sino-Indonesian community with a shared future, which has opened up new prospects for bilateral relations. China and Indonesia should exemplify the strong momentum of solidarity and coordination among major developing countries, further deepen their pragmatic cooperation in all fields, work towards the completion and opening of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway as planned, harvest the fruits of the Regional Global Economic Corridor as soon as possible and foster new growth points for the digital economy, green development and blue economy. End

